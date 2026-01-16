Two Probable Causes Behind Rama II Crane Collapse: Carelessness Likely

Defective Hydraulic Equipment:

There was also an issue with the hydraulic equipment, specifically the collar, which is meant to prevent the jack’s shaft from collapsing. The collar was found to be incomplete, as it didn’t completely encircle the jack shaft (360 degrees) and lacked the required bolts. This resulted in visible gaps where the jack shaft could be seen, affecting the stability of the structure.

Chulert further explained that, according to engineering principles, the collar should fully enclose the jack shaft and lock in place to prevent movement or detachment. The defects observed in several photos could have led to the jack shaft collapsing or detaching, thus impacting the stability of the overall structure.





Summary of Likely Causes: