15-hour operation to recover bodies from crane collapse on Rama II Road

A 15-hour recovery operation successfully retrieved the final victim’s body after a crane collapsed on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon. The crane, which was part of an elevated road construction project, collapsed onto the main carriageway between kilometres 30+300 and 30+400 on January 14, 2026, causing two cars to be crushed. The incident resulted in two fatalities and two injuries.
Governor of Samut Sakhon, Amnat Charoensri, led the response at the scene, directing local emergency teams to recover the second victim’s body. The final victim, a 41-year-old man named Sarawut (surname withheld), was a pickup truck driver. Due to the dangerous nature of the situation, rescue teams used two cranes—one weighing 550 tonnes and the other 200 tonnes—to support the structure and ensure the safety of the workers during the operation.
At 23:29 on January 15, the body of the last victim was successfully recovered. The body was then transported to Samut Sakhon Hospital for an autopsy before being handed over to the family for traditional funeral rites.
The accident resulted in two deaths and two injuries. The Department of Highways is now working with experts to assess and plan for the safe removal of the crane from its position. Efforts to restore traffic are ongoing. Currently, the main lanes of Rama II Road are closed, with traffic being diverted to parallel lanes and alternative routes such as Phetkasem Road and Ekachai Road.
The Samut Sakhon authorities are also coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure that the victims' families can access benefits and assistance as quickly as possible.