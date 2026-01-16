15-hour operation to recover bodies from crane collapse on Rama II Road

At 23:29 on January 15, the body of the last victim was successfully recovered. The body was then transported to Samut Sakhon Hospital for an autopsy before being handed over to the family for traditional funeral rites.

The accident resulted in two deaths and two injuries. The Department of Highways is now working with experts to assess and plan for the safe removal of the crane from its position. Efforts to restore traffic are ongoing. Currently, the main lanes of Rama II Road are closed, with traffic being diverted to parallel lanes and alternative routes such as Phetkasem Road and Ekachai Road.

The Samut Sakhon authorities are also coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure that the victims' families can access benefits and assistance as quickly as possible.