SRT Files Criminal and Civil Cases Against ITD Over Crane Collapse

Following the fatal crane collapse at the high-speed rail construction site in Si Khiew, Nakhon Ratchasima, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has filed both criminal and civil lawsuits against Italian-Thai Development (ITD), the contractor responsible for the incident. The crane, part of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project, fell onto a passing train on January 14, 2026, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries.

The government has taken immediate steps in response to the tragedy. Deputy PM and Minister of Transport, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, ordered the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the safety standards of the construction work and determine the cause of the incident. The committee is tasked with reporting its findings within 15 days.

In addition to the investigation, the SRT and ITD will provide compensation to the victims. The families of those who died will receive 1.34 million THB per person, while those injured will have their medical expenses covered until they recover. Any additional claims for property damage or lost goods can be submitted for further review.