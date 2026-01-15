SRT board approves renewal of Central Ladprao land lease for 30 years

The board of directors of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) on Thursday approved a proposal for Central International Development to lease the land on which the Central Ladprao shopping mall is located for an additional 30 years, the acting SRT governor said.

Anan Phonnimdaeng, SRT acting governor, confirmed that the SRT Board meeting on Thursday approved the results of negotiations with Central International Development regarding the use of the shopping center area in the Phaholyothin Triangle (Central Ladprao).

The negotiations were conducted by SRT Asset Co., Ltd. (SRTA), a subsidiary of SRT that manages the land lease contracts.

As a result of the negotiations, a new 30-year land lease contract will be signed once the original contract expires, starting from December 19, 2028, to December 18, 2101, Anan said.