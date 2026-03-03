Bank of Thailand Governor warns of 0.15% GDP hit as Middle East conflict stokes oil volatility

Governor Vitai Ratanakorn flags potential for 0.5% inflation spike and supply chain disruption via the Strait of Hormuz as Iran-US tensions escalate.

The Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), Vitai Ratanakorn, has warned that the intensifying conflict between Iran and the United States is poised to destabilise global markets, with the potential to shave up to 0.15% off Thailand’s GDP.

Speaking on NBT’s "Why" programme on Tuesday, the Governor urged close monitoring of the situation, noting that global financial markets opened with significant volatility on the morning of 2 March 2026.

While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had previously accounted for geopolitical risks, the Governor admitted the current escalation—marked by high-level assassinations and multi-country retaliations—has surpassed initial forecasts in both scale and severity.

The ‘Hormuz’ Risk Factor

A primary concern for the central bank is the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz. With approximately 20–25% of global oil supplies transiting this corridor, any prolonged blockage would result in consequences far more severe than current models suggest.

"The critical issue is not merely the immediate price spike, but the depth and duration of that increase," Vitai stated.

He highlighted that Thailand, along with Japan, China, and South Korea, is particularly vulnerable due to a high reliance on Middle Eastern energy. Thailand currently imports roughly 60% of its oil from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, all of which must pass through the Strait.