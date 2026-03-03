MFA says no Thais severely affected yet as evacuation plans readied

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday that it has not yet received reports of Thai nationals in the Middle East suffering severe impacts, as the government steps up contingency planning in response to rapidly escalating regional unrest.
The MFA said it will continue to closely monitor and assess the situation and has been preparing evacuation routes by land and air, taking into account safety considerations and constraints caused by airspace closures. It added that it is coordinating with relevant countries to ensure assistance for Thai nationals can be provided as smoothly as possible.
The ministry’s preparations come as flight operations across parts of the Middle East remain disrupted, with governments and airlines adjusting routes and services amid heightened security risks. International reports have described widespread suspensions and limited evacuation flights from key hubs as authorities try to move stranded travellers and foreign nationals.
Thailand’s MFA has previously said its planning may involve coordination with other countries or international organisations that are also arranging evacuations, reflecting the practical challenges of moving people safely when direct commercial routes are restricted.
As part of the response, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a meeting of the MFA’s Middle East situation-monitoring centre (War Room) on Tuesday, joining Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, ministry executives and representatives from Thai embassies and consulates-general across the region. The aim, the MFA said, was to review developments and track progress in assisting Thai nationals according to conditions in each country.
The MFA has been escalating its posture since late February. In an earlier briefing, the ministry said it established the Middle East Situation Center (War Room) on February 28, 2026 to monitor developments and coordinate with relevant Thai agencies. It also opened a 24-hour Consular Affairs Center for urgent assistance, and advised Thai nationals without urgent reasons to travel to reconsider visiting the region for now.
The ministry’s Consular Affairs Department call centre number is 0-2572-8442, according to the MFA’s published update.
The Thai update comes amid an intensifying regional crisis that has prompted multiple governments to reassess travel advice and contingency plans for citizens in the region. The UK, for example, has publicly discussed evacuation planning and urged nationals in affected areas to register for consular support, underlining the broader international concern about mobility and safety as the situation evolves.
Thailand’s MFA said its approach remains focused on continuous assessment, close coordination with missions on the ground, and practical evacuation planning that reflects real-time constraints — particularly the fluid status of airspace access and transport links.