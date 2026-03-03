MFA says no Thais severely affected yet as evacuation plans readied

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday that it has not yet received reports of Thai nationals in the Middle East suffering severe impacts, as the government steps up contingency planning in response to rapidly escalating regional unrest.

The MFA said it will continue to closely monitor and assess the situation and has been preparing evacuation routes by land and air, taking into account safety considerations and constraints caused by airspace closures. It added that it is coordinating with relevant countries to ensure assistance for Thai nationals can be provided as smoothly as possible.

Evacuation planning under airspace constraints

The ministry’s preparations come as flight operations across parts of the Middle East remain disrupted, with governments and airlines adjusting routes and services amid heightened security risks. International reports have described widespread suspensions and limited evacuation flights from key hubs as authorities try to move stranded travellers and foreign nationals.