Transport Ministry to ban fare hikes for taxis, riders and motorcycle taxis from March 5

Fare hike ban for taxis, riders and motorcycle taxis from March 5

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Transport Ministry will issue an announcement on Thursday (March 5) banning fare increases for public transport services, including taxis, ride-hailing riders, and motorcycle taxi services. He warned that any operators attempting to exploit the situation would face legal action.

Oil Fund to backstop transport costs as crude prices rise

Speaking on Wednesdasy (March 4), Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, said the government can keep transport costs capped for as long as the Prime Minister decides to maintain the fuel price freeze, with the Oil Fund available as a buffer.