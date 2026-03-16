Thailand loses nearly Bt30bn a year as illegal tobacco market surges

A policy report by the EU-ASEAN Business Council, titled Driving ASEAN Action Against Illicit Trade: A Strategic, PED-aligned Blueprint for the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN Chairship, says illicit trade is intensifying in many parts of the world, particularly in Southeast Asia, where trade and logistics links are expanding rapidly.

While trade liberalisation has helped stimulate economic growth, it has also created opportunities for smuggling networks and illegal trade to expand alongside it.

Illicit trade is therefore regarded as a strategic risk to the ASEAN economy, with the potential to undermine the region’s sustainable growth in terms of economic development, security and governance. In addition to consumer goods, medicines, alcoholic beverages, agricultural products and oil, another product category heavily affected by illicit trade is tobacco.

Tobacco is increasingly becoming one of the fastest-growing illegal markets in several ASEAN countries and is causing significant economic damage.