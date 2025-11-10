Thai Tobacco Body Demands Facebook Crackdown on Soaring Illegal Cigarette Sales

The trade association appeals to the Digital Ministry to force Meta's hand, claiming its platforms are the 'primary channel' for distributing illicit tobacco products to all ages.

The Thai Tobacco Trade Association (TTTA) has escalated its campaign against the online black market by publicly appealing to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to pressure Facebook (Meta) into urgently suppressing the sale of contraband cigarettes on its platforms.

The association argues that Facebook Groups and Pages remain the principal distribution channels for illicit tobacco, openly reaching consumers of all ages.

This continued availability, the TTTA claims, undermines continuous, year-round efforts by state agencies to crack down on the illegal trade, reflecting a serious failure of oversight on Meta’s part.

Thanyasarun Saengthong, executive director of the TTTA, revealed that the main issue stems from sellers brazenly using page names and product images to advertise their wares, often bypassing platform restrictions by using abbreviations instead of the direct word 'cigarette'.