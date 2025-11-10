Thai Tobacco Body Demands Facebook Crackdown on Soaring Illegal Cigarette Sales

The trade association appeals to the Digital Ministry to force Meta's hand, claiming its platforms are the 'primary channel' for distributing illicit tobacco products to all ages.
The Thai Tobacco Trade Association (TTTA) has escalated its campaign against the online black market by publicly appealing to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to pressure Facebook (Meta) into urgently suppressing the sale of contraband cigarettes on its platforms.
The association argues that Facebook Groups and Pages remain the principal distribution channels for illicit tobacco, openly reaching consumers of all ages.
This continued availability, the TTTA claims, undermines continuous, year-round efforts by state agencies to crack down on the illegal trade, reflecting a serious failure of oversight on Meta’s part.
Thanyasarun Saengthong, executive director of the TTTA, revealed that the main issue stems from sellers brazenly using page names and product images to advertise their wares, often bypassing platform restrictions by using abbreviations instead of the direct word 'cigarette'.
"Sellers are circumventing keyword blocking measures by using abbreviations alongside product images, meaning technical restrictions are failing to curb genuine online transactions," Thanyasarun stated.
The TTTA insists Facebook must employ its advanced AI tools to inspect all content, including Marketplace listings, Groups, page names, and images, for tobacco products.
Furthermore, the use of paid advertising to promote illegal goods is a significant concern, allowing access to prohibited items without age verification.
The Association pointed to confidential documents from Meta, published by Reuters, which reflected a "dark side" of the platform.
These reports estimated that up to 10% of Meta's 2024 revenue—approximately $16 billion USD—could originate from deceptive ads and illegal goods.
The TTTA argues this demonstrates an "ineffective blockade" against harmful and illicit product advertising, representing a serious governance loophole and showing a "lack of intent to comply with Thai law".
The Thai Tobacco Product Control Act B.E. 2560 (2017) strictly prohibits the sale, display, or marketing of tobacco products via electronic channels.
Thanyasarun stressed that by allowing the trade of contraband cigarettes, Facebook is "violating and undermining the sanctity of Thai law".
Despite the efforts of multiple Thai state bodies—including the Excise Department, Central Investigation Bureau, and Customs—which have driven a sharp rise in seizures, the TTTA claims these agencies are being stymied by the lack of cooperation from online platforms, the critical distribution point in the digital era.
Official statistics underscore the urgency: Excise Department data for 2025 shows that tobacco-related enforcement cases have jumped by 39%, rising from 13,143 cases in 2024 to 18,305 cases.
Total associated fines soared by over 225% to 1.155 billion baht (approx. $31.6 million USD).
The TTTA is now formally demanding that Facebook adopt more rigorous tools and measures to seriously stop the illegal trade on its site.
They are calling for an urgent investigation by the Digital Ministry, citing the issue as a social menace requiring immediate action under the government's policy agenda.