Thailand Fights Lung Cancer: Early Action Could Save Thousands



Breakthrough Lung Cancer Screening Technology Offers Hope for Early Intervention

Low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans are being hailed by medical experts as a game-changer in early detection and prevention.

Recognized globally as the gold standard, LDCT technology offers renewed hope for saving lives by identifying lung cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages.

Prof Virote Sriuranpong M.D., Ph.D. from the Thai Society of Clinical Oncology highlighted the promising potential of early diagnosis: "if diagnosed at an early stage, the chances of cure are significantly higher, and patients can experience better outcomes and improved quality of life.”

Thailand's pioneering screening programmes in high-risk northern regions have already demonstrated promising results, with approximately one in every 1,000 suspected cases receiving confirmed diagnoses.

These pilot studies are integrating artificial intelligence to improve accuracy while developing contextually appropriate protocols for Thai populations.

"Early detection can reduce mortality by up to 20 per cent, but we need to make screening accessible and affordable for all," Prof Virote explained, highlighting ongoing efforts to incorporate screening into the national health insurance system.

The technology's precision in identifying tumours at treatable stages represents a paradigm shift from reactive treatment to proactive prevention.

As screening becomes more widely available, thousands more lives could be improved or even saved through timely intervention.

Assoc Prof Somcharoen Saeteng, M.D. of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons championed making lung cancer screening "a fundamental right accessible to all Thai citizens," noting that early detection significantly increases treatment success rates whilst simultaneously reducing healthcare costs—a dual benefit that could transform the country's approach to cancer care.

Treatment Advances Hampered by Access Issues

Despite remarkable advances in treatment technology, including targeted radiotherapy, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and personalised medicine based on genetic profiling, access to cutting-edge therapies remains limited across Thailand.

Assoc Prof Sarayut Lucien Geater from the Thoracic Society of Thailand under Royal Patronage noted that high costs and complex treatment protocols create barriers for many patients.

However, the benefits of these technological advances have yet to reach all patients who could benefit from them.

Many innovative treatments, particularly targeted therapies and immunotherapies, have received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and demonstrated significant potential to prolong patient survival and enhance quality of life.

Assoc Prof Wiwatana Tanomkiat from the Radiological Society of Thailand highlighted how innovations such as high-precision radiation therapy and camera-assisted minimally invasive procedures have markedly improved treatment efficacy.

Dr Prakaitip Susilparat, Vice President of the Thai Cancer Society, emphasised that advances in radiotherapy and targeted therapy such as Anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene, have significantly improved patients' quality of life, enabling longer survival and better wellbeing.

Yet, within the public healthcare service system, equitable access to these innovative medicines remains a considerable challenge.

Stakeholders are advocating for the collaborative development of mechanisms and supportive guidelines, including the cancer treatments, to ensure all citizens can genuinely access one adjustment of cost-effectiveness ceilings for necessary medications under the universal health coverage scheme.

This approach aims to foster a more comprehensive and sustainable healthcare system, ultimately alleviating the substantial financial burden on patients and their families often resulting from inadequate access to entitled health benefits.

The Thai Cancer Society's Lung Cancer Friends Group has called for increased awareness campaigns to combat stigma faced by patients, particularly non-smokers diagnosed with the disease.

International Collaboration and Policy Reform

Swiss Ambassador to Thailand Pedro Zwahlen addressed the seminar, praising Thailand's leadership in tobacco control whilst sharing Switzerland's experience with strict regulations and public health campaigns.

"Our primary objective is to bring down the number of smoking-related illnesses and death, especially lung cancer," Zwahlen stated, noting that "structural measures such as taxation and advertising restrictions are effective."

The ambassador highlighted recent Swiss legislation banning sales of tobacco and e-cigarettes to minors and reaffirmed Switzerland's commitment to international collaboration in reducing tobacco-related illnesses.

Call for Comprehensive Strategy

Medical experts emphasize that addressing Thailand’s lung cancer epidemic demands a comprehensive strategy, beginning with urgent measures to reduce environmental pollution and strengthen tobacco control — key significant contributors to the disease’s increasing impact.

With environmental pollution and tobacco use fueling new cases, experts emphasized prevention as the most effective long-term strategy to reduce incidence and mortality.

However, they warned that without immediate policy reforms and increased healthcare investment, the country’s vulnerable populations will continue to suffer disproportionately.

The panel emphasized the importance of coordinated collaboration among government agencies, medical professionals, private sector stakeholders, patient advocacy groups, and international partners in responding effectively to Thailand’s escalating lung cancer challenge.

A key priority is expanding access to early screening programs and advanced treatments to improve survival rates and quality of care.

As Thailand continues to face this pressing public health issue, the medical community’s shared call to action highlights the potential of unified, multi-sector solutions to transform outcomes and safeguard the nation’s health.

