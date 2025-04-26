91 hospitals join 'SSO Cancer Care' program, allowing cancer treatment anywhere

The “SSO Cancer Care” program now allows insured patients under the Social Security system to receive cancer treatment at any of the 91 participating hospitals nationwide—regardless of their originally assigned hospital. However, patients must first be diagnosed with cancer by their designated hospital before receiving care under the program.

Following approval by the Social Security Board, the policy allows patients to receive cancer treatment at any hospital that has an agreement with the Social Security Office (SSO). Under this arrangement, the SSO will cover the treatment costs, expanding access beyond the initially assigned hospitals under a patient's insurance coverage. The comprehensive cancer care—ranging from diagnosis to treatment—has been available since January 1, 2025.

Insured patients are advised to consult with physicians at their designated hospitals and can contact their local SSO branch or the Ministry of Labor hotline (1506, press 1) for more information.

Despite the policy rollout, implementation inconsistencies remain. Some patients have not yet been able to access the program because certain hospitals still require referral letters or are not participating, resulting in confusion and limited access.