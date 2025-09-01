195 people nabbed for vaping offences after raids at entertainment outlets in Singapore

Over the course of two weeks, 16 enforcement operations were carried out at pubs, bars, and KTV lounges by various authorities, according to a joint statement by the police and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on August 31.
More than 270 officers from the police, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and HSA were deployed to conduct checks on over 1,600 people across 151 public entertainment outlets.
The enforcement operations are part of the Home Team’s ongoing efforts to support the Government’s efforts to crack down on vaping.
Those caught in the illegal activities were aged between 17 and 61.
Eleven vaping pods were also seized from six people, which were subsequently tested to contain etomidate.
All offenders were issued fines for possessing e-vaporisers, while the six who were found with etomidate-containing pods will also be investigated for possession of etomidate.
Nine other men aged 19 to 47 were also arrested at entertainment outlets for being alleged members of unlawful societies. Additionally, two other women, aged 35 and 36, were arrested at public entertainment outlets in Geylang, the first for being an overstayer and the second for failure to furnish particulars.
The authorities also nabbed a 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman wanted by the police.
Despite tightened security around clubs and bars, vaping has persisted in the face of heightened enforcement action by the authorities, including HSA.
With the listing of etomidate as a Class C controlled drug taking effect from Sept 1, etomidate abusers will face stiffer penalties, including having to attend rehabilitation for up to six months if it is their first offence.
Those who are caught offending a second time will be arrested and will be investigated by CNB, the authorities warned, adding that they will also be subjected to mandatory supervision for six months, which includes drug testing and rehabilitation.
Offenders who do not complete their rehabilitation programmes may be prosecuted in court.
Third-time offenders aged 16 and above will be admitted to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre for treatment and rehabilitation. This will be followed by drug testing and supervision for a year.
Those under 16 will be subject to mandatory community supervision for a year.
From Sept 1, vape abusers will also face increased fines of $500 for those under 18, and $700 for adults, up from $300 and $500 previously.
During an enforcement blitz on nightspots islandwide on Aug 15, the authorities caught 115 people for vaping offences. This included five who were arrested for possessing Kpods, or etomidate-laced vapes.
The public can report vaping offences to the Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9 am to 9 pm daily, or online at www.go.gov.sg/reportvape
The Straits Times
Asia News Network