195 people nabbed for vaping offences after raids at entertainment outlets in Singapore

Over the course of two weeks, 16 enforcement operations were carried out at pubs, bars, and KTV lounges by various authorities, according to a joint statement by the police and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on August 31.

More than 270 officers from the police, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and HSA were deployed to conduct checks on over 1,600 people across 151 public entertainment outlets.

The enforcement operations are part of the Home Team’s ongoing efforts to support the Government’s efforts to crack down on vaping.

Those caught in the illegal activities were aged between 17 and 61.

Eleven vaping pods were also seized from six people, which were subsequently tested to contain etomidate.

All offenders were issued fines for possessing e-vaporisers, while the six who were found with etomidate-containing pods will also be investigated for possession of etomidate.