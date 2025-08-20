Singapore seals carbon credit deal with Thailand, its first South-East Asian partner

The bilateral agreement allows the Singapore government or carbon tax-liable firms here to purchase eligible credits in Thailand to offset a fraction of their planet-warming emissions.

The implementation agreement was signed on Aug 19 by Tan See Leng, Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology, and Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Chalermchai Sri-on, on the sidelines of the ninth Singapore Regional Business Forum.

The annual event organised by the Singapore Business Federation brings together policymakers, top business leaders, senior government officials and other stakeholders to explore business opportunities in the region.

This is the eighth implementation agreement that Singapore has so far. The seven other countries that have such pacts with Singapore are Papua New Guinea, Ghana, Bhutan, Peru, Chile, Rwanda and Paraguay.

Under the Paris Agreement - an international treaty adopted by 195 parties to limit global warming - countries can buy carbon credits generated in other jurisdictions to meet domestic climate targets.