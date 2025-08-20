Singapore seals carbon credit deal with Thailand, its first South-East Asian partner

The bilateral agreement allows the Singapore government or carbon tax-liable firms here to purchase eligible credits in Thailand to offset a fraction of their planet-warming emissions.
The implementation agreement was signed on Aug 19 by Tan See Leng, Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology, and Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Chalermchai Sri-on, on the sidelines of the ninth Singapore Regional Business Forum.
The annual event organised by the Singapore Business Federation brings together policymakers, top business leaders, senior government officials and other stakeholders to explore business opportunities in the region.
This is the eighth implementation agreement that Singapore has so far. The seven other countries that have such pacts with Singapore are Papua New Guinea, Ghana, Bhutan, Peru, Chile, Rwanda and Paraguay.
Under the Paris Agreement - an international treaty adopted by 195 parties to limit global warming - countries can buy carbon credits generated in other jurisdictions to meet domestic climate targets.
The carbon markets will benefit carbon credit buyers, as buying credits from elsewhere can sometimes be cheaper than reducing emissions on their own.
Countries hosting these projects also stand to gain, since these climate-friendly projects become an additional source of revenue.
An implementation agreement is a legally binding document that governs the international transfer of carbon credits between two countries.
A key element of these agreements is to prevent double-counting, a situation where both the buyer and host country count the same emissions reductions or removals toward their targets.
A host country must agree to make a “corresponding adjustment” to add the emissions sold back to its national inventory.
One carbon credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide that is either absorbed from the atmosphere, such as through a forest restoration project, or prevented from being released. This could also happen by replacing open-fire stoves with cleaner-burning ones.
Credits used to offset Singapore’s national emissions can be bought only from projects in countries with which the Republic has implementation agreements.
These credits can be bought by the Singapore Government or by large emitters here that have to pay a carbon tax. These firms can buy credits from projects in countries with which Singapore has implementation agreements, to offset up to 5 per cent of taxable emissions.
In February, Singapore submitted to the UN its target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to between 45 million and 50 million tonnes (Mt) by 2035, down from around 60Mt in 2030. In the longer term, Singapore aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
Singapore’s constraints as a land-scarce island-state mean that it will likely have to buy carbon credits to offset its carbon footprint. The Republic relies on imported natural gas for almost all of its energy needs, with limited options for renewable energy.
The Republic has estimated that it would use high-quality carbon credits to offset roughly 2.5 million tonnes of emissions a year from 2021 to 2030.
Tan said he hopes the agreement will demonstrate how Southeast Asia can develop and scale high-quality carbon credit projects that will drive meaningful emissions reductions, while unlocking new opportunities in the carbon market for businesses.
He said: “Singapore and Thailand have a longstanding partnership in trade, investment, and sustainable development.
“This year marks the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, and it is especially meaningful that climate action is becoming an increasingly important pillar of our collaboration, reflecting our shared commitment to addressing global challenges.”
Chalermchai said such cooperation is “a clear signal” that Asean can drive high-quality, internationally aligned greenhouse gas mitigation.
He added: “We value Singapore’s partnership in unlocking climate finance and advancing credible carbon credit projects in Thailand – from forestry and clean energy to zero-emission transport – that deliver environmental, economic, and social benefits for our people.
“Thailand is committed to becoming a hub for such projects and is ready to share our approach as a model for the region.”
The Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement that the deal will advance both countries’ climate ambitions by directing financing towards projects in Thailand that can benefit local communities in various ways. This includes improved waste management, enhanced energy efficiency and more jobs.
The Republic is still negotiating deals with the Southeast Asian countries of Malaysia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.
In a bid to become a regional hub for carbon markets, Singapore hosts more than 120 carbon services and trading firms, the highest concentration of such service providers in South-east Asia, according to state agency Enterprise Singapore.
The Straits Times
Asia News Network