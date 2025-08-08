Singapore extends pub and bar hours to boost economy

Additionally, businesses can submit proposals for new bars, pubs, and nightclubs along the Boat Quay waterfront, Circular Road, Lorong Telok, and Canton Street, ending a 16-year ban on new nightlife venues in the historic district.

Circular Road will also return to being a car-free zone for events and pedestrian-friendly activities on weekend evenings and the eve of public holidays.

The changes, which follow feedback from local stakeholders about the vibrancy of the Boat Quay precinct, are part of ongoing efforts to provide more opportunities for businesses in the city centre, the authorities said.

Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam explained on August 7 that the government had been working with the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) and Singapore River One (SRO) to rejuvenate Boat Quay and Clarke Quay.

“We’ve been looking at how to make sure the place is lively – it’s part of the attraction of Singapore as a whole,” he said. “As part of the feedback after reviewing it, we decided to make some changes.”

SRO is a private-sector-led partnership tasked with enhancing the Singapore River precinct through various activities in the Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, and Robertson Quay areas.

In 2009, measures were introduced in the area to address law-and-order concerns, such as disorderly conduct. These included reducing liquor licensing hours and limiting new licenses for nightlife venues.