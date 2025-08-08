Singapore extends pub and bar hours to boost economy

Additionally, businesses can submit proposals for new bars, pubs, and nightclubs along the Boat Quay waterfront, Circular Road, Lorong Telok, and Canton Street, ending a 16-year ban on new nightlife venues in the historic district.
Circular Road will also return to being a car-free zone for events and pedestrian-friendly activities on weekend evenings and the eve of public holidays.
The changes, which follow feedback from local stakeholders about the vibrancy of the Boat Quay precinct, are part of ongoing efforts to provide more opportunities for businesses in the city centre, the authorities said.
Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam explained on August 7 that the government had been working with the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) and Singapore River One (SRO) to rejuvenate Boat Quay and Clarke Quay.
“We’ve been looking at how to make sure the place is lively – it’s part of the attraction of Singapore as a whole,” he said. “As part of the feedback after reviewing it, we decided to make some changes.”
SRO is a private-sector-led partnership tasked with enhancing the Singapore River precinct through various activities in the Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, and Robertson Quay areas.
In 2009, measures were introduced in the area to address law-and-order concerns, such as disorderly conduct. These included reducing liquor licensing hours and limiting new licenses for nightlife venues.
“The law-and-order situation in Boat Quay has remained stable over the last few years,” the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), and the Ministry of National Development said in a joint statement on August 7.
Despite relaxing regulatory measures, the ministries emphasised that the safety and security of visitors to these areas remain a priority.
Authorities will work with local businesses to ensure they take greater responsibility for maintaining law and order, including increasing private security deployment and improving infrastructure security.
“The respective agencies will also work with local stakeholders to ensure responsible management of the nightlife spaces and public areas in these locations,” the statement added.
Shanmugam noted that while broader security arrangements would always be handled by the police, business owners have also been asked to “take some responsibility.”
“It’s a balance – we open up more, we can expect more incidents, and we want to make sure that it doesn’t get out of hand... SRO has committed to these security deployments and contingency plans, and we will monitor the outcomes,” added the minister.
Under the pilot program, the police will review applications for extended liquor trading hours from businesses that have the necessary planning permissions from the Urban Redevelopment Authority. This includes pubs, bars, nightclubs, and hybrid restaurant-bar venues.
Those looking to open new nightlife venues along the Boat Quay waterfront, Circular Road, Lorong Telok, and Canton Street can also apply for permission. Approved proposals for new venues may receive temporary permission for up to three years.
Regarding the car-free zone, Circular Road will be closed on Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as the eve of public holidays, starting from a date to be announced.
Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development Alvin Tan said that relaxing these measures for businesses along the Singapore River is part of broader plans to encourage more tourist attractions in Singapore. MTI oversees the Singapore Tourism Board.
“I’ve been speaking to SNBA and SRO to see how we can better partner with them to take advantage of events like the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix and bring global tourists to Boat Quay to liven up the area,” Tan said.
The Car-Free Zone initiative, which was first implemented in 2013, is part of efforts to enhance the vibrancy of public spaces. Streets such as Haji Lane, Club Street, Ann Siang Hill, Circular Road, and Liang Seah Street have previously been temporarily pedestrianised on weekends.
The road closures were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed in July 2022 in Kampong Gelam and Liang Seah Street.
Various agencies will help facilitate SRO’s proposal to resume the regular closure of Circular Road, the authorities confirmed.
Welcoming the relaxation of rules, SNBA and SRO said the extended trading hours would greatly benefit businesses.
“This gives us a fighting chance for nightlife,” said Michelle Koh, executive director of SRO, noting that longer liquor sales hours would increase revenue.
“It also allows us to engage with landlords and rethink concepts for what we want to bring in,” she added. “This gives us some room to rethink the perception of Boat Quay and Clarke Quay.”
Allowing new venues to open would also help foster new communities and experiences, said Danny Loong, president of SNBA, which represents over 200 nightlife businesses.
If the pilot is successful, Loong hopes it could be extended to other precincts. “Our members are spread across all parts of Singapore.”
Anjali Raguraman
The Straits Times
Asia News Network