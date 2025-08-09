Maris clarifies misinterpretation of Singapore counterpart’s remarks

Maris said he had spoken by phone with Balakrishnan to convey his concerns, and that the Singaporean minister acknowledged the issue and authorised him to clarify the matter with major media outlets, as mistranslated excerpts had been widely circulated on social media.

“Balakrishnan had no intention whatsoever of questioning anyone’s leadership. He simply said he wanted to see diplomacy work to its fullest capacity, because diplomacy can resolve problems if it operates in a balanced environment. Whenever leadership is obstructed, for whatever reason, it makes solving problems far more complex,” Maris explained.