Medical drones set to speed up medicine deliveries to Thai islands

Dr Nutthapong Wongwiwat, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, said he did not want the phrase “too far away” to become a reason why anyone should lose their life. The department is working to turn Thailand’s skies into life-saving routes for as many people as possible.

The medical drone project is expected to reduce the limitations of time and distance, while increasing patients’ chances of receiving timely treatment. The Department of Medical Services has therefore joined hands with partner agencies to carry out a pilot project testing unmanned aerial vehicle innovation for medical use, or medical drones, to transport medicines, blood and medical supplies.

The project is designed to address difficulties in accessing healthcare services for people living on islands and in remote areas. Trials have already been carried out in Krabi and Satun, while testing in Phang Nga is due to conclude soon.

One of the key locations in Phang Nga is Panyi Island, where the project is being assessed under real operating conditions to evaluate the efficiency of the aerial transport system.