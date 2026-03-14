Health Ministry signals measures to curb medicine price rises as freight costs climb amid Hormuz war uncertainty

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has signalled readiness to manage potential medicine price increases stemming from rising transport costs, and has asked pharmaceutical manufacturers to temporarily slow or stop exports so domestic needs are met first amid uncertainty linked to the Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz.

Dr Somruek Chuengsaman, Permanent Secretary for Public Health, said several drug manufacturers have confirmed there are no problems with production sources, but transport costs could rise, increasing the likelihood that medicine prices may climb in line with freight costs. The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently convening meetings with pharmaceutical companies to assess the situation, though most manufacturers have not yet been able to confirm specific figures for any price adjustment.

He said companies are currently assessing potential increases tied to shipping costs. Thailand still relies heavily on imported medicines, and even where drugs are produced domestically, many manufacturing processes require imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

“To strengthen medicine security during this period of uncertainty, the FDA has asked domestic manufacturers who import APIs to produce medicines to temporarily slow or halt exports, and to allocate medicines for domestic use as the first priority,” Dr Somruek said. He said the request mainly concerns widely used chemical medicines in the public health system—such as essential medicines or lower-priced drugs—including paracetamol and anti-inflammatory medicines, which are commonly used across healthcare services.