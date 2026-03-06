Health Ministry says no shortage of medicines, medical supplies or vaccines

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat spoke after a meeting on Friday (March 6) about medical and public health preparedness to support Thai nationals in light of the fighting in the Middle East.

Discussions covered the security of medicines, medical supplies and vaccines if the conflict dragged on.

The initial assessment found that there would be no shortage of medicines, although logistics and transport would require close attention and could take longer.

A shipment that would normally take seven days might be delayed because routes had become longer following the closure of shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Thailand, however, does not import many medicines from that area. Most finished medicines come from China, the United States and Europe.

Pattana added that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would hold talks with associations representing the medicines and medical supplies sector to provide greater clarity.