Anutin signs order establishing crisis centre to handle Middle East conflict

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed Prime Minister’s Office Order No. 53/2026 on March 6, 2026 to formally establish the Centre for Monitoring and Managing the Situation of the Middle East Conflict.

The move is intended to ensure that Thailand can respond efficiently and effectively to the potential impacts of the conflict abroad, allowing authorities to manage emerging crises in a timely manner.

The organisational structure of the centre is designed to cover all sectors.

The prime minister will serve as adviser to the centre, responsible for setting overarching policy direction and ensuring that operations align with the government’s strategic framework.

At the operational level, the deputy prime minister and minister of transport will serve as director of the centre, while the deputy prime minister and minister of finance will act as deputy director.