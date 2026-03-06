Anutin signs order establishing crisis centre to handle Middle East conflict

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed Prime Minister’s Office Order No. 53/2026 on March 6, 2026 to formally establish the Centre for Monitoring and Managing the Situation of the Middle East Conflict.
The move is intended to ensure that Thailand can respond efficiently and effectively to the potential impacts of the conflict abroad, allowing authorities to manage emerging crises in a timely manner.
The organisational structure of the centre is designed to cover all sectors.
The prime minister will serve as adviser to the centre, responsible for setting overarching policy direction and ensuring that operations align with the government’s strategic framework.
At the operational level, the deputy prime minister and minister of transport will serve as director of the centre, while the deputy prime minister and minister of finance will act as deputy director.
Public–private integration to safeguard national interests
The committee represents a major national-level integration of agencies, bringing together ministers and permanent secretaries from key ministries including defence, foreign affairs, energy, commerce and labour to oversee security and resource management.
Representatives from the financial and economic sectors have also been included, such as the governor of the Bank of Thailand, the president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, in order to assess potential commercial and economic impacts.
From the business and energy sectors, members include the chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association and the chief executive officer of PTT Public Company Limited. The director-general of the Department of Information will serve as secretary to the centre.
The inclusion of senior officials from both the public and private sectors reflects the government’s effort to create a strong mechanism to protect Thailand’s national interests in areas such as military security, energy, trade and the welfare of Thai workers in affected regions.
Centre tasked with proactive coordination and communication
The centre’s key role will be to monitor the conflict closely and propose measures to mitigate potential impacts on Thailand across all dimensions as the situation evolves.
It will have the authority to coordinate and direct the work of government agencies, state enterprises and other public bodies within the framework of the law.
The centre may also summon relevant officials to provide information, submit documents or establish specialised working groups as necessary.
Another important mission of the centre is proactive public communication, ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public.
This is intended to reduce panic and strengthen confidence between the government and the public at a time when the situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile.
The order establishing the Centre for Monitoring and Managing the Situation of the Middle East Conflict took effect immediately on March 6, 2026, enabling the government to begin implementing measures to safeguard national stability without delay.
The order establishing the Centre for Monitoring and Managing the Situation of the Middle East Conflict takes effect from March 6, 2026 onwards, enabling authorities to begin implementing measures immediately to safeguard national stability.