Sunset Beats: Pattaya Music Festival 2026 Hits the Beach for a Month of Melodies

Pattaya’s shores come alive this March with four weekends of free live music, featuring Da Endorphine, 4EVE, and seamless travel for all festival-goers.
The sea breeze is carrying a new rhythm this weekend as the Pattaya Music Festival 2026 officially kicks off today, 6 March.
For the next four weeks, Thailand’s famous coastal city will transform into a sprawling open-air concert hall, inviting music lovers to swap their shoes for sandals and enjoy world-class performances with the Gulf of Thailand as a backdrop.
The festivities begin at the iconic Central Pattaya Beach, where the first wave of the line-up is set to perform under the stars. The celebration will then migrate across the coastline, hitting Jomtien Beach, the serene Koh Larn, and finally concluding at Lan Pho Na Klua Park.
The Opening Weekend Line-up
The energy starts high tonight, Friday 6 March, with a pop-heavy roster including VIIS, TIGGER, and PERSES, before the powerhouse vocals of Da Endorphine take the stage at 23:00 to close the night.
Saturday’s schedule is equally electric, featuring the likes of BLUE PONGTIWAT and ATLAS, culminating in a headline performance by the Thai girl-group sensations, 4EVE.
A Moving Musical Feast
If you can't make it this weekend, the festival continues throughout the month:
Getting Around with Ease
In a welcome move for visitors, there will be no road closures this year. To keep the traffic flowing, the city is providing a complimentary shuttle service from 16:00 until midnight. These free Songthaew (baht buses) will run on two main routes:
Route A (North Pattaya): Connecting Wat Nong Yai to Central Pattaya Beach Intersection.
Route B (Central Pattaya): Running from Big C Extra to the Pattaya Klang Second Road Intersection.
For those driving, ample parking is available at several major hubs, including Terminal 21, Central Pattaya, and Harbour Pattaya, as well as local landmarks like Pattaya City Hall and Wat Nong Yai.
Festival Etiquette
To ensure the best experience for everyone, organisers have reminded guests that the event is a smoke-free and alcohol-free zone. Weapons, professional lasers, flammable objects, and drones are strictly prohibited.
Additionally, while the beach is vast, the concert areas are reserved for humans only—so please leave your pets at home.
As the sun sets over Central Pattaya tonight, the first chords of 2026’s biggest seaside party are ready to ring out. Whether you’re there for the T-Pop or the tropical atmosphere, the next four weekends promise to be the highlight of the summer season.