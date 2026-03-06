Sunset Beats: Pattaya Music Festival 2026 Hits the Beach for a Month of Melodies

Pattaya’s shores come alive this March with four weekends of free live music, featuring Da Endorphine, 4EVE, and seamless travel for all festival-goers.

The sea breeze is carrying a new rhythm this weekend as the Pattaya Music Festival 2026 officially kicks off today, 6 March.

For the next four weeks, Thailand’s famous coastal city will transform into a sprawling open-air concert hall, inviting music lovers to swap their shoes for sandals and enjoy world-class performances with the Gulf of Thailand as a backdrop.

The festivities begin at the iconic Central Pattaya Beach, where the first wave of the line-up is set to perform under the stars. The celebration will then migrate across the coastline, hitting Jomtien Beach, the serene Koh Larn, and finally concluding at Lan Pho Na Klua Park.

The Opening Weekend Line-up

The energy starts high tonight, Friday 6 March, with a pop-heavy roster including VIIS, TIGGER, and PERSES, before the powerhouse vocals of Da Endorphine take the stage at 23:00 to close the night.

Saturday’s schedule is equally electric, featuring the likes of BLUE PONGTIWAT and ATLAS, culminating in a headline performance by the Thai girl-group sensations, 4EVE.