Pattaya International Kite Festival 2026: Thailand's longest kite parade

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office has launched the "Pattaya International Kite Festival 2026" in the tourism calendar, featuring the longest kite parade in Thailand. This exciting event, Pattaya International Kite on the Beach 2026, will offer an amazing experience with a spectacular parade of cute kites, which is the longest kite parade in the country.

The event will be held from February 25 to March 1, 2026, at Pattaya Beach, in front of Central Pattaya Shopping Mall. Visitors can enjoy the festival from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily (please note the time may change depending on wind and weather conditions).

This festival will showcase a variety of kites from both local and international participants, adding vibrant colour to the Pattaya sky and creating a lively seaside atmosphere. It's not only an exciting event for kite enthusiasts but also a significant activity that will help boost tourism and stimulate the local economy.

The TAT Pattaya Office invites visitors to capture unforgettable moments and enjoy a creative time at the beach during the event.