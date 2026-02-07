Profile of 'Teng Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut,' People’s Party Leader

Biography of Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut
"Teng Natthaphong" is the fourth son of Suchart Ruengpanyawut, CEO of Chanuntorn Development Group Co., Ltd. (a real estate development company) and Chairman of Ruengpanya Housing Co., Ltd.
Education:
Career:
Formerly an executive at absolute.co.th, a cloud solution provider, before transitioning into politics.
Political Journey:
In 2019, Natthaphong was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Bangkok District 28 under the Future Forward Party. After the party was dissolved in 2020 due to a court ruling, Teng moved to the Move Forward Party, where he served as a budget committee member from 2019 to 2023 and Deputy Secretary for the party’s digital and data system development. He also led the "Kao Geek" community on Discord to exchange ideas on Thai technology.
In 2023, Natthaphong was elected as an MP on the party list, ranked 13th for the Move Forward Party. He also served as the Chair of the Education Committee for the 26th session of the House of Representatives. However, after the Move Forward Party was dissolved by the Constitutional Court in 2024, Teng joined the People’s Party on August 9, 2024, and was immediately appointed the party leader.
As the leader of the largest opposition party without ministerial positions or a House Speaker, Natthaphong became the de facto Leader of the Opposition in the House of Representatives. Following the 64th Cabinet’s policy announcement, he was officially appointed by royal decree on September 25, 2024. At 37 years, 4 months, and 7 days, Natthaphong became the youngest Leader of the Opposition in Thai history, breaking the previous record held by Abhisit Vejjajiva (40 years, 8 months, and 20 days).
For the upcoming 2026 election, Natthaphong is focusing on his campaign slogan "Thailand is not grey," aiming to tackle corruption and grey capital. He has introduced 4 potential deputy prime ministers, including Phicharn Chaowapatanawong, to manage risks related to the potential disqualification of 44 MPs, including himself and Sirikanya.
As the No. 1 Prime Ministerial candidate of the People’s Party, Natthaphong views Thailand as standing at the edge of a cliff. The outcome of the February 8, 2026, election will determine if the country falls over the edge, as the absence of Senate votes means that the people’s votes will fully determine the government. He has called for public opinion polls to reflect the voice of the people and stresses that national issues, not ministerial quotas, should guide problem-solving.