Profile of 'Teng Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut,' People’s Party Leader

As the leader of the largest opposition party without ministerial positions or a House Speaker, Natthaphong became the de facto Leader of the Opposition in the House of Representatives. Following the 64th Cabinet’s policy announcement, he was officially appointed by royal decree on September 25, 2024. At 37 years, 4 months, and 7 days, Natthaphong became the youngest Leader of the Opposition in Thai history, breaking the previous record held by Abhisit Vejjajiva (40 years, 8 months, and 20 days).

For the upcoming 2026 election, Natthaphong is focusing on his campaign slogan "Thailand is not grey," aiming to tackle corruption and grey capital. He has introduced 4 potential deputy prime ministers, including Phicharn Chaowapatanawong, to manage risks related to the potential disqualification of 44 MPs, including himself and Sirikanya.

As the No. 1 Prime Ministerial candidate of the People’s Party, Natthaphong views Thailand as standing at the edge of a cliff. The outcome of the February 8, 2026, election will determine if the country falls over the edge, as the absence of Senate votes means that the people’s votes will fully determine the government. He has called for public opinion polls to reflect the voice of the people and stresses that national issues, not ministerial quotas, should guide problem-solving.