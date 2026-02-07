Anutin Pledges to Scrap Maritime MOU in Final Election Rally Push

Bhumjaithai leader confirms legal team has cleared plan to abolish 2001 maritime agreement while keeping land border deals intact to ensure stability.
In a high-stakes final push before Thailand’s general election, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, has vowed to unilaterally abolish a controversial maritime agreement with Cambodia.
The prime ministerial hopeful confirmed on Friday that he has already consulted his legal team regarding the move to scrap MOU 44.
Addressing a sea of supporters at the party’s final major rally on 6 February, Anutin declared that any international framework that has failed to yield progress must be discarded.
"If conditions or rules are no longer functional, they must be replaced with new ones that allow us to move forward," he told reporters following the event.
Maritime vs Land Borders
The 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU 44), which governs overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand, has long been a point of contention for nationalists.
However, Anutin was careful to distinguish this from MOU 43, the agreement governing land border demarcation.
"MOU 43 remains in place because it involves areas where demarcation is already settled to a certain degree," Anutin explained. "The work under MOU 43 is accepted by both nations without conflict. Where there were once doubts, Thailand has now established full control."
Seeking a 'Double' Victory
Buoyed by the raucous reception at the rally, Anutin signalled his confidence in a significant electoral breakthrough.
When asked if his aim to "double the party's size" meant targeting 150 seats in the lower house, he reaffirmed that the goal was indeed a twofold increase in their parliamentary presence.
Striking a diplomatic tone regarding potential coalition government talks, he positioned Bhumjaithai as a pragmatic bridge-builder:
All-Colour Coalition: He expressed a willingness to partner with any political faction, regardless of their "colour," provided they share a common direction and mutual respect.
Policy Red Lines: While open to adopting beneficial ideas from rivals, he drew a firm line at policies that cause "clear social division," explicitly citing the legalisation of casinos as a potential deal-breaker.
Integrity Guarantee: Responding to questions regarding the absence of anti-corruption slogans in his campaign, Anutin claimed that under a Bhumjaithai administration, "the risk of corruption will be non-existent."
As the campaign officially closes, Anutin’s "friend to all" approach, combined with a firm stance on maritime sovereignty, suggests a bid to position his party as the ultimate kingmaker in the post-election landscape.