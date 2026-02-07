Anutin Pledges to Scrap Maritime MOU in Final Election Rally Push

Bhumjaithai leader confirms legal team has cleared plan to abolish 2001 maritime agreement while keeping land border deals intact to ensure stability.

In a high-stakes final push before Thailand’s general election, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, has vowed to unilaterally abolish a controversial maritime agreement with Cambodia.

The prime ministerial hopeful confirmed on Friday that he has already consulted his legal team regarding the move to scrap MOU 44.

Addressing a sea of supporters at the party’s final major rally on 6 February, Anutin declared that any international framework that has failed to yield progress must be discarded.

"If conditions or rules are no longer functional, they must be replaced with new ones that allow us to move forward," he told reporters following the event.

Maritime vs Land Borders

The 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU 44), which governs overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand, has long been a point of contention for nationalists.

However, Anutin was careful to distinguish this from MOU 43, the agreement governing land border demarcation.