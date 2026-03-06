Divine Feminine: The Ancient Art of Wat Chomphuwek Graces New Commemorative Stamp

A new commemorative stamp featuring the exquisite Ayutthaya-style murals of Wat Chomphuwek celebrates Phra Mae Thorani as a timeless icon of female strength.



In the quiet, hallowed halls of Wat Chomphuwek, the murals tell a story of resilience that has endured for centuries.

This International Women’s Day, that story travels beyond the temple walls as the "Phra Mae Thorani Squeezing Her Hair" mural is reimagined for a new commemorative stamp, celebrating the divine feminine as a cornerstone of Thai culture.

The image of Phra Mae Thorani—the Earth Goddess—wringing her hair to wash away evil is one of the most poignant symbols in Thai iconography.

In this specific depiction, taken from the exquisite late-Ayutthaya period murals of Nonthaburi’s Wat Chomphuwek, she represents more than just a religious figure; she is a testament to the stability, grace, and unshakable strength of women.

Set to be released on 8 March 2026, the stamp serves as a miniature canvas, capturing the flowing lines and earthy pigments of traditional Thai tempera painting.

While many see stamps as mere postage, this edition acts as a cultural bridge, bringing the sophisticated aesthetics of 18th-century mural art into the palms of the modern public.