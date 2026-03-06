Divine Feminine: The Ancient Art of Wat Chomphuwek Graces New Commemorative Stamp

A new commemorative stamp featuring the exquisite Ayutthaya-style murals of Wat Chomphuwek celebrates Phra Mae Thorani as a timeless icon of female strength.
In the quiet, hallowed halls of Wat Chomphuwek, the murals tell a story of resilience that has endured for centuries.
This International Women’s Day, that story travels beyond the temple walls as the "Phra Mae Thorani Squeezing Her Hair" mural is reimagined for a new commemorative stamp, celebrating the divine feminine as a cornerstone of Thai culture.
The image of Phra Mae Thorani—the Earth Goddess—wringing her hair to wash away evil is one of the most poignant symbols in Thai iconography.
In this specific depiction, taken from the exquisite late-Ayutthaya period murals of Nonthaburi’s Wat Chomphuwek, she represents more than just a religious figure; she is a testament to the stability, grace, and unshakable strength of women.
Set to be released on 8 March 2026, the stamp serves as a miniature canvas, capturing the flowing lines and earthy pigments of traditional Thai tempera painting.
While many see stamps as mere postage, this edition acts as a cultural bridge, bringing the sophisticated aesthetics of 18th-century mural art into the palms of the modern public.
"This is not just a celebration of a date on the calendar but a tribute to the power and value of women through the lens of Thai heritage," noted Dr Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, CEO of Thailand Post.
He described the Goddess as a symbol of "standing firm for what is right," a quality that resonates as deeply today as it did when the muralist first put brush to plaster.
The choice of the Wat Chomphuwek mural is particularly significant for art enthusiasts.
Known for its delicate "Kranok" patterns and the fluid, emotive posture of the Goddess, the mural is considered a masterpiece of the Central Thai style.
By featuring this artwork, the initiative highlights how traditional beliefs continue to influence contemporary ideas of social progress and female empowerment.
For those looking to own a piece of this artistic heritage, the stamps will be available at the Thailand Philatelic Museum and post offices nationwide from International Women’s Day.
Beyond their 5 Baht face value, they offer a moment of reflection on the "Open Mind, Open Future" philosophy—honouring the women who have served as the silent, sturdy foundation of Thai society from the ancient past into the digital age.
The stamps can also be found via the ThailandPostMart digital platform, ensuring that this ancient symbol of virtue reaches collectors and art lovers across the globe.