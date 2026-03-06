DSI to summon Chonnapat in gambling, money-laundering case after 25 warrants approved

Investigators arrested one suspect, Nisarat (surname withheld), in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district. She was charged with jointly organising gambling or using schemes to lure, publicise, advertise or directly or indirectly persuade others to join unauthorised gambling, as well as jointly laundering money.

Investigators said they had found several pieces of evidence that could be linked to Chonnapat, including audio clips of conversations.

In addition, a search of Chonnapat’s residence in Songkhla uncovered chat records in an application allegedly related to online gambling and the manipulation of tax accounts. The messages also referred to Ray (surname withheld).

Investigators seized property assets, including structures built on land plots covered by title deeds, as well as nine branded handbags with a combined estimated value of about 10 million baht.

Further evidence was also found confirming Chonnapat’s possession and ownership of other assets. Another portion of assets, worth around 150 million baht, is under consideration by AMLO.

At the same time, checks on companies providing account-opening services found that the locations involved did not match the details previously declared in company registration documents.

As for suspects still evading arrest, the DSI Director-General has instructed the Surveillance and Intelligence Division to coordinate with relevant agencies to track down and arrest all of them.

The DSI has called on fugitive suspects to report to investigators as soon as possible so they can enter the justice process, be formally informed of the allegations, and clarify the facts for the ongoing investigation.

Pol Capt Khemachart Prakaihongmanee, Director of the Bureau of Technology and Cyber Crime, said investigators had petitioned the Criminal Court on February 27 for approval to issue 27 arrest warrants, including one for Chonnapat.

The court approved warrants for 25 people. For the remaining two, including Chonnapat, the court considered that they had fixed addresses and ordered that summonses be issued instead. Chonnapat has been ordered to report to investigators at 10am on March 12 at the DSI.

Asked whether Chonnapat remained in Thailand, Yutthana said investigators believed he was still in the country. However, as an MP, he may have certain parliamentary protections. He said the DSI had already sent the summons because, while Parliament is not in session, investigators still have the authority to proceed.

Asked whether Chonnapat could still be summoned if Parliament has reconvened by March 12, Rutthapon said it was not yet clear and that authorities would have to wait and see whether the parliamentary session had opened by then. He added that a summons period normally allows about seven days for preparation.

He said that if Chonnapat failed to appear on March 12, a second summons would have to be issued by March 19. However, if Parliament has opened and parliamentary protection applies to the investigation, authorities would have to continue the process until the session ends.

Asked whether funds from the network had been used in the most recent election, Rutthapon said he did not know. He added that, at this stage, there was no money trail linking the case to any other politicians.

“I confirm that this case is unrelated to any conflict between political parties. Action has been under way for some time, but the evidence was not yet complete, and the website administrator who was arrested had only recently returned from overseas,” Rutthapon said.