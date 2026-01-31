DSI to investigate Worldcoin iris scan scandal after 1.2 million affected

The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE), and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) held a joint press conference on Saturday to provide an update on the investigation into the Worldcoin iris scan scheme. The investigation revealed that over 1.2 million people had unknowingly had their sensitive personal data, specifically their iris scans, collected in exchange for cryptocurrency tokens.
The case was referred to the DSI by the Office of the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), which raised concerns over the collection of iris data without explicit consent, as this falls under sensitive personal data. Investigators found that most of the individuals scanned were misled by promises of cryptocurrency tokens and were unaware they were giving consent for the collection of their biometric data, merely following the steps outlined in the app. There is a possibility that the consent process was unclear or manipulated, preventing people from fully understanding what they were agreeing to.
The DSI investigation uncovered links between the company running the iris scan project and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Prime Opportunity Fund VCC. This connection was found both through individuals involved and investment ties, as well as the company names linked to the TIDC (Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Centre) project, which is mentioned in the MOU.
Further investigation into the iris scan project revealed irregularities in project management and the distribution of cryptocurrency tokens received from foreign sources. Preliminary findings suggest possible violations under the Computer Crime Act. As a result, the DSI has approved the case to be handled as a special investigation, case number 148/2568.
The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society also conducted an internal review and found evidence that the project did not comply with the terms set out in the MOU. Additional critical evidence has been gathered and handed over to the DSI to aid in the ongoing special investigation.
If the DSI uncovers any other criminal offences related to this case, further investigations will continue. Should any government officials be found involved, the DSI will take appropriate legal action to ensure accountability, protect citizens' rights, and safeguard the public interest.