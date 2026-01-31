DSI to investigate Worldcoin iris scan scandal after 1.2 million affected

The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE), and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) held a joint press conference on Saturday to provide an update on the investigation into the Worldcoin iris scan scheme. The investigation revealed that over 1.2 million people had unknowingly had their sensitive personal data, specifically their iris scans, collected in exchange for cryptocurrency tokens.

The case was referred to the DSI by the Office of the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), which raised concerns over the collection of iris data without explicit consent, as this falls under sensitive personal data. Investigators found that most of the individuals scanned were misled by promises of cryptocurrency tokens and were unaware they were giving consent for the collection of their biometric data, merely following the steps outlined in the app. There is a possibility that the consent process was unclear or manipulated, preventing people from fully understanding what they were agreeing to.

The DSI investigation uncovered links between the company running the iris scan project and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Prime Opportunity Fund VCC. This connection was found both through individuals involved and investment ties, as well as the company names linked to the TIDC (Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Centre) project, which is mentioned in the MOU.