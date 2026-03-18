Pheu Thai backs Anutin for PM as Democrats opt to abstain

Pheu Thai backs Anutin for PM, with cabinet seats to be discussed after the vote
Pheu Thai has unanimously resolved to support Anutin Charnvirakul for a second term as prime minister, with ministerial quotas to be discussed after the prime ministerial vote.
On March 18, 2026, at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters, Julapun Amornvivat, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, spoke after a meeting of the party’s MPs about the party’s position ahead of the parliamentary vote for prime minister on March 19.
He said the party had unanimously agreed to support Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, to serve as prime minister. He added that on March 19 the party had arranged to meet from the morning in order to confer and prepare for the vote.
Asked whether, following the unanimous resolution to back Anutin as prime minister, there would be a meeting to submit names for ministerial positions, Julapun said matters would proceed step by step. He said there were only a few days left and that, after the prime minister had been elected, discussions would then be held with the prime minister to arrange further talks on the allocation of work and cooperation.
Asked whether Pheu Thai had already held internal discussions on the matter, Julapun said the party had been in talks continuously, as was normal, but no final decision had yet been made, as this would depend on the body assigned by the party’s executive committee.
When pressed on whether matters were close to being finalised, Julapun replied: “They have been close for a long time.”
Democrats to abstain in PM vote, hope Bhumjaithai will allow debate on qualifications
At the Democrat Party headquarters, the party held a meeting of its MPs to consider its position for the prime ministerial vote in parliament on March 19. Party MPs attended the meeting in full, with the exception of Chuan Leekpai, a party-list MP, who was absent because he had gone to see a doctor.
At 3.30pm, Sathit Wongnongtoey, a party-list MP and president of the party’s MPs, announced that the Democrat Party had resolved to abstain in the vote for prime minister, noting that in the past the party had mostly chosen to abstain in such votes.
He added, however, that the party had been contacted by Sophon Saram, Speaker of the House of Representatives, who had invited party leaders to a discussion at parliament at 9am on March 19. Sathit said it was not yet clear whether debate would be allowed before the vote, particularly on the issue of the prime minister’s qualifications.
Sathit went on to say that, if the meeting allowed members to debate the prime minister’s qualifications, the party had resolved to assign Abhisit Vejjajiva, party-list MP and party leader, to speak and explain in detail the reasons why the party had chosen to abstain.
He said the party hoped that the majority in the House, namely Bhumjaithai, would allow debate on the qualifications of the prime minister, because it was a major matter. He added that the office of prime minister is an important post in the administration of the country, and issues such as qualifications and transparency should likewise be subject to scrutiny by parliament.
Asked whether the decision to abstain was because there was a contest for the premiership, Sathit said that was one reason, but not the only one. He said the party had considered the qualifications of both individuals competing to become prime minister, but concluded that abstaining was necessary and important. As for the detailed reasoning, he said Abhisit would explain it himself.