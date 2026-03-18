Pheu Thai backs Anutin for PM as Democrats opt to abstain

Pheu Thai backs Anutin for PM, with cabinet seats to be discussed after the vote

Pheu Thai has unanimously resolved to support Anutin Charnvirakul for a second term as prime minister, with ministerial quotas to be discussed after the prime ministerial vote.

On March 18, 2026, at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters, Julapun Amornvivat, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, spoke after a meeting of the party’s MPs about the party’s position ahead of the parliamentary vote for prime minister on March 19.

He said the party had unanimously agreed to support Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, to serve as prime minister. He added that on March 19 the party had arranged to meet from the morning in order to confer and prepare for the vote.

Asked whether, following the unanimous resolution to back Anutin as prime minister, there would be a meeting to submit names for ministerial positions, Julapun said matters would proceed step by step. He said there were only a few days left and that, after the prime minister had been elected, discussions would then be held with the prime minister to arrange further talks on the allocation of work and cooperation.

Asked whether Pheu Thai had already held internal discussions on the matter, Julapun said the party had been in talks continuously, as was normal, but no final decision had yet been made, as this would depend on the body assigned by the party’s executive committee.

When pressed on whether matters were close to being finalised, Julapun replied: “They have been close for a long time.”