House Speaker Sophon Saram sets March 19 PM vote after royal command

Newly appointed House Speaker Sophon Saram said he would place the vote to elect Thailand’s next prime minister on the House agenda for March 19, after a royal command published in the Royal Gazette formally appointed him and his two deputies on Monday. He said he wanted to see a fully empowered government in place before Songkran, as the country was facing multiple crises.

Royal command formalises House leadership

The royal command formally appointed Sophon as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mallika Jirapunvanit as first deputy speaker, and Lertsak Pattanachaikul as second deputy speaker. The appointments followed the House vote on March 15, and a ceremony to receive the royal command was held at Parliament on Monday afternoon.