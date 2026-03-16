House Speaker Sophon Saram sets March 19 PM vote after royal command

Newly appointed House Speaker Sophon Saram said he would place the vote to elect Thailand’s next prime minister on the House agenda for March 19, after a royal command published in the Royal Gazette formally appointed him and his two deputies on Monday. He said he wanted to see a fully empowered government in place before Songkran, as the country was facing multiple crises.
The royal command formally appointed Sophon as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mallika Jirapunvanit as first deputy speaker, and Lertsak Pattanachaikul as second deputy speaker. The appointments followed the House vote on March 15, and a ceremony to receive the royal command was held at Parliament on Monday afternoon.
Sophon said he was moving to schedule the prime ministerial vote quickly because he wanted the new government to have full authority before the Songkran holiday. The March 19 date has already been widely identified in Thai political reporting as the earliest likely window for the parliamentary vote.
Asked about constitutional amendment efforts left unfinished by the previous parliament, Sophon said the direction would first have to be confirmed by the incoming government and that the matter would need to wait for the new Cabinet to take office.