AOT plans about THB80 billion investment to expand airport capacity

Paweena Jariyathitipong, President of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), said AOT had a five-year plan to invest in expanding airport capacity, with a total investment of around THB80 billion.

Most of the projects had already completed feasibility studies and were being submitted to the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) for consideration.

The pilot project is ready to be submitted to the Cabinet and opened for bidding, as the first project this year is the East Expansion project, with an investment of around THB12 billion.

At present, it has been submitted to the Secretariat of the Cabinet (SOC).

If the Cabinet approves the project, the tendering process can begin immediately.

The bidding is expected to take four months, so it is estimated that construction could begin late this year.

Construction will take four years, with services opening in 2030.

In addition, there is the Don Mueang International Airport development project Phase 3, with a total budget of THB69 billion.