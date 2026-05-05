AOT plans about THB80 billion investment to expand airport capacity

TUESDAY, MAY 05, 2026
AOT plans about THB80 billion investment to expand airport capacity

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has set quick-win priorities for AOT as it prepares a five-year investment plan worth about THB80 billion to expand airport capacity.

  • Airports of Thailand (AOT) has a five-year plan to invest approximately THB 80 billion to expand airport capacity.
  • The investment covers several key projects, including the East Expansion at Suvarnabhumi Airport (THB12 billion), Phase 3 development of Don Mueang Airport (THB30 billion in the first five years), and Phase 2 of Phuket Airport (THB10 billion).
  • AOT will finance the investment using its own funds and accumulated cash, with no borrowing required in the first five years of the plan.

 

AOT plans about THB80 billion investment to expand airport capacity Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said ahead of a visit to review operations and deliver policy to Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) that the government’s policy was focused on addressing the country’s urgent problems while laying the foundations to strengthen its international competitiveness.

The visit and policy briefing at AOT would therefore focus on developing airport capacity and passenger services through three urgent, quick-win projects:

  • Accelerate projects already under construction so they are completed according to plan and can be opened for service as quickly as possible, including the project to procure technology for detecting and countering unmanned aircraft (drones).
  • Accelerate tendering for approved or ready projects, including the second operator for ramp and ground-support equipment services at Suvarnabhumi Airport and the second operator for cargo warehouse services at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
  • Expedite the submission of projects to the Cabinet for approval before opening tenders under the procedures, including the construction of the passenger terminal’s eastern extension (East Expansion) at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Suvarnabhumi Airport Development Master Plan (2025 edition), the Don Mueang International Airport development project Phase 2, and study projects for new airports, namely Andaman Airport and Lanna Airport.

AOT plans about THB80 billion investment to expand airport capacity

Paweena Jariyathitipong, President of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), said AOT had a five-year plan to invest in expanding airport capacity, with a total investment of around THB80 billion.

Most of the projects had already completed feasibility studies and were being submitted to the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) for consideration.

The pilot project is ready to be submitted to the Cabinet and opened for bidding, as the first project this year is the East Expansion project, with an investment of around THB12 billion.

At present, it has been submitted to the Secretariat of the Cabinet (SOC).

If the Cabinet approves the project, the tendering process can begin immediately.

The bidding is expected to take four months, so it is estimated that construction could begin late this year.

Construction will take four years, with services opening in 2030.

In addition, there is the Don Mueang International Airport development project Phase 3, with a total budget of THB69 billion.

AOT plans about THB80 billion investment to expand airport capacity

In the first five years, the first part of the infrastructure and Passenger Terminal 3 will require about THB30 billion.

The project is currently awaiting consideration by NESDC and the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP).

It is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet within this year and to begin construction early next year.

Paweena said the five-year investment plan would also push forward the Suvarnabhumi Airport Development Master Plan (2025 edition).

It is expected to involve the construction of infrastructure and various utility systems, with a total investment of about THB20 billion, as well as Phuket International Airport Phase 2, with an investment of around THB10 billion, to expand maximum passenger capacity to 18 million passengers per year from 12.5 million per year at present.

“AOT is ready in terms of investment funding under the plan. Part of the investment funds has been allocated separately from accumulated cash on hand, averaging another THB10 billion. We are therefore confident we are ready to invest. In the first five years, there will be no borrowing.”

AOT plans about THB80 billion investment to expand airport capacity

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