AOT plans about THB80 billion investment to expand airport capacity

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said ahead of a visit to review operations and deliver policy to Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) that the government’s policy was focused on addressing the country’s urgent problems while laying the foundations to strengthen its international competitiveness.
The visit and policy briefing at AOT would therefore focus on developing airport capacity and passenger services through three urgent, quick-win projects:
Paweena Jariyathitipong, President of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), said AOT had a five-year plan to invest in expanding airport capacity, with a total investment of around THB80 billion.
Most of the projects had already completed feasibility studies and were being submitted to the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) for consideration.
The pilot project is ready to be submitted to the Cabinet and opened for bidding, as the first project this year is the East Expansion project, with an investment of around THB12 billion.
At present, it has been submitted to the Secretariat of the Cabinet (SOC).
If the Cabinet approves the project, the tendering process can begin immediately.
The bidding is expected to take four months, so it is estimated that construction could begin late this year.
Construction will take four years, with services opening in 2030.
In addition, there is the Don Mueang International Airport development project Phase 3, with a total budget of THB69 billion.
In the first five years, the first part of the infrastructure and Passenger Terminal 3 will require about THB30 billion.
The project is currently awaiting consideration by NESDC and the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP).
It is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet within this year and to begin construction early next year.
Paweena said the five-year investment plan would also push forward the Suvarnabhumi Airport Development Master Plan (2025 edition).
It is expected to involve the construction of infrastructure and various utility systems, with a total investment of about THB20 billion, as well as Phuket International Airport Phase 2, with an investment of around THB10 billion, to expand maximum passenger capacity to 18 million passengers per year from 12.5 million per year at present.
“AOT is ready in terms of investment funding under the plan. Part of the investment funds has been allocated separately from accumulated cash on hand, averaging another THB10 billion. We are therefore confident we are ready to invest. In the first five years, there will be no borrowing.”