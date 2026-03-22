Suvarnabhumi Airport climbs in world’s best airports rankings for 2026

Paweena Jariyathitipong, President of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), said on Sunday (March 22) that Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport had once again made Thailand proud after Skytrax, the global airport service rating organisation, announced the results of the World’s Best Airport 2026 rankings.
Suvarnabhumi Airport was ranked 36th in the world, rising from 39th place the previous year.
Suvarnabhumi Airport was also ranked in the Best Airport 2026: 60 to 70 million passengers category, securing 4th place in 2026, reflecting its continued development and improvement in service quality.
At the same time, Don Mueang International Airport, one of the key pillars supporting Bangkok’s passenger traffic, was ranked 7th in the world in the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Terminals category, up from 8th place the previous year.
The rankings were based on feedback from air travellers worldwide in the World Airport Survey, conducted by Skytrax, a leading UK-based aviation research and consultancy company specialising in analysing the service quality of airlines and airports around the world.
This demonstrates the airports’ ability to manage large passenger volumes efficiently.
It also reflects internationally recognised service standards. This achievement is the result of development and greater efficiency across every dimension of operations.
These include the use of technology to facilitate passenger journeys and the enhancement of the passenger experience, including speed of service, cleanliness, safety and staff service.
Paweena added that AOT is committed to elevating the airports under its supervision beyond serving merely as points of departure or arrival, turning them into travel hubs and world-class service destinations where passengers can feel attention to every detail.
From the first step to the final destination, this is delivered through World Class Hospitality standards that seamlessly blend Thai identity with international standards, creating a travel experience that is warm, impressive and memorable every time passengers visit.