Suvarnabhumi Airport climbs in world’s best airports rankings for 2026

Paweena Jariyathitipong, President of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), said on Sunday (March 22) that Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport had once again made Thailand proud after Skytrax, the global airport service rating organisation, announced the results of the World’s Best Airport 2026 rankings.

Suvarnabhumi Airport was ranked 36th in the world, rising from 39th place the previous year.

Suvarnabhumi Airport was also ranked in the Best Airport 2026: 60 to 70 million passengers category, securing 4th place in 2026, reflecting its continued development and improvement in service quality.