Second flight of Thai evacuees from Iran lands at Suvarnabhumi

The second flight carrying Thai evacuees from Iran arrived safely at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday morning, bringing home the remaining 23 people from the first group of 52 evacuees.

The returnees were welcomed by Vice Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi after Turkish Airlines flight TK64 landed at 8.20am. He said most of those on board were Thai students studying in Iran.

The first group of 52 Thais had registered for assistance to return home following the outbreak of war involving Iran, the United States and Israel. The evacuation was carried out in two flights, with the first 29 returnees arriving in Bangkok on Monday.