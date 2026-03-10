Second flight of Thai evacuees from Iran lands at Suvarnabhumi

The second flight carrying Thai evacuees from Iran arrived safely at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday morning, bringing home the remaining 23 people from the first group of 52 evacuees.
The returnees were welcomed by Vice Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi after Turkish Airlines flight TK64 landed at 8.20am. He said most of those on board were Thai students studying in Iran.
The first group of 52 Thais had registered for assistance to return home following the outbreak of war involving Iran, the United States and Israel. The evacuation was carried out in two flights, with the first 29 returnees arriving in Bangkok on Monday.
Vijavat said most of the passengers on the second flight were in good spirits, although tired from the long journey. He added that all evacuees had been well cared for throughout their travel.
He said the Foreign Ministry had closely coordinated with the Department of Consular Affairs, the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, and Thai embassies in the Middle East to facilitate the evacuation and ensure the returnees’ safety.
Vijavat added that 69 more Thais in Iran were being prepared for evacuation through the same process. They would travel overland from Tehran to Van in Turkey before flying back to Thailand.
He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would coordinate with the governments of Iran, Israel and the United States to notify them of the evacuation route in order to ensure the safety of the evacuees.
He also said that another 130 Thais in Iran had not yet decided whether to leave. The Thai embassy remains in contact with them and is encouraging them to evacuate for their own safety, although the final decision rests with each individual.
Vijavat added that some Thais in other Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, had also expressed a wish to return home, but were still able to use commercial flights. Thai embassies and consular offices would remain on standby around the clock to assist Thais across the Middle East, he said.