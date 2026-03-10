Cabinet orders WFH, 26°C air-con and halts overseas trips

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved urgent measures requiring government officials to work from home immediately as part of efforts to cope with the energy crisis stemming from tensions in the Middle East.

According to reports from the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (March 10, 2026), the government agreed on a set of emergency measures aimed at reducing energy consumption and managing public-sector operations.





1. Work-from-home policy

All government agencies have been instructed to begin full work-from-home operations immediately until the situation stabilises.

However, agencies that provide direct services to the public will continue operating normally to avoid disruption to citizens.

2. Energy-saving measures in offices

The Cabinet also introduced energy-saving policies within government workplaces.

Officials are being encouraged to remove their suits during meetings and while working, a practice already adopted during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

In addition, all government offices must set air-conditioning temperatures at 26 degrees Celsius to reduce overall electricity consumption.