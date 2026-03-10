Paetongtarn sells more than 147 million SC shares, stake falls to about 25%

TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2026

The share disposal left Paetongtarn Shinawatra with just under 25% of SC’s total voting rights, according to the latest filing.

  • Paetongtarn Shinawatra sold 147,261,748 shares of SC Asset Corporation on March 6.
  • The sale reduced her group's ownership stake in the company to 24.9899%.
  • The disposed shares represented 3.4428% of the company’s total voting rights.

Shares of SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited, or SC, traded higher in morning trade on Tuesday (March 10).

The stock stood at THB1.98, up THB0.04, or 2.06% at 11.11am.

During the morning session, the share price moved within a range of THB2.00-1.96, with a turnover of THB7.70 million.

Even so, on Monday (March 9), there was a report on the disposal of shares in SC by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, with the disposal having taken place on March 6.

The group disposed of 147,261,748 shares, representing 3.4428% of the company’s total voting rights.

Following the disposal, the group’s remaining holding stood at 1,068,888,122 shares, equivalent to 24.9899% of the company’s total voting rights.

The share disposal transaction was carried out through Thai brokerage firm Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Public Company Limited, with Achicha Panicha named as the person authorised to contact the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A review of the latest list of major shareholders of SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited found a total of 14 names.

  1. Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong — 1,176,915,495 shares, or 27.52%.
  2. Kiatnakin Phatra Asset Management transferred from Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra for the management of the Prime Minister’s shares — 1,026,149,870 shares, or 23.99%.
  3. Banpot Damapong — 201,234,375 shares, or 4.70%.
  4. Land and Houses Fund Management Co., Ltd., transferred from Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra for the management of a minister’s assets — 190,000,000 shares, or 4.44%.
  5. Khunying Potjaman Damapong — 117,109,887 shares, or 2.74%.
  6. Thai NVDR Company Limited — 65,927,831 shares, or 1.54%.
  7. Vitavas Pornkul — 63,000,000 shares, or 1.47%.
  8. Sophon Mitrphanpanich — 56,395,016 shares, or 1.32%.
  9. Panthongtae Shinawatra — 56,363,000 shares, or 1.32%.
  10. Bualuang Long-Term Equity Fund — 44,794,400 shares, or 1.05%.
  11. Bualuang Infrastructure Retirement Mutual Fund — 44,355,100 shares, or 1.04%.
  12. Somsong Lapananrat — 39,085,800 shares, or 0.91%.
  13. Bualuang Equity Retirement Mutual Fund — 27,573,037 shares, or 0.64%.
  14. Monchai Kittipalakul — 26,100,000 shares, or 0.61%.

However, a review of the data has not yet found an updated list of major shareholders reflecting the latest book-closing.

As for SC’s dividend payment for the operating period from January 1 to December 31, 2025, the stock will go ex-dividend on May 7.

The shareholder record date is set for May 8, and the dividend payment date is scheduled for May 26, at THB0.10 per share.

