Paetongtarn sells more than 147 million SC shares, stake falls to about 25%

Shares of SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited, or SC, traded higher in morning trade on Tuesday (March 10).

The stock stood at THB1.98, up THB0.04, or 2.06% at 11.11am.

During the morning session, the share price moved within a range of THB2.00-1.96, with a turnover of THB7.70 million.

Even so, on Monday (March 9), there was a report on the disposal of shares in SC by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, with the disposal having taken place on March 6.

The group disposed of 147,261,748 shares, representing 3.4428% of the company’s total voting rights.

Following the disposal, the group’s remaining holding stood at 1,068,888,122 shares, equivalent to 24.9899% of the company’s total voting rights.