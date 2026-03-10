Iran threatens to halt oil exports if attacks continue, Trump warns of harsher response

The conflict in the Middle East intensified further after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that it would not allow even a single litre of oil to leave the region if attacks by the United States and Israel continued.

The statement prompted US President Donald Trump to warn that any Iranian attempt to block oil exports from the world’s key energy-producing region would trigger a far harsher response from Washington.

Trump said at a press conference on Monday that the United States had inflicted serious damage on Iran’s military capabilities and that the conflict could end sooner than the four-week timeframe he had previously outlined, although he did not clearly define what outcome would amount to victory.

At the same time, the war aims of the various sides remain markedly different. Israel has said openly that it wants to bring down Iran’s clerical regime, while most US officials have said their main objective is to destroy Iran’s missile capability and nuclear programme, even though Trump has also suggested that the war would end only if Tehran accepted Washington’s terms.