Suvarnabhumi Airport taxis begin stopping services amid fuel shortage

The fuel shortage has already led some members to stop operating.

Those who still need to operate may have to reduce or adjust their service hours, such as working only in the morning, because fuel is harder to obtain in the evening.

They may also choose to serve only short-distance routes for fear of running out of fuel and being unable to refill.

At present, taxis are being affected not by high fuel prices but by fuel shortages and the inability to obtain refills.

He said he wanted the government to step in and help, but they would likely have to wait until a fully empowered government officially takes office.

The association is preparing to submit several proposals to the government for assistance, including a request to change the fare collection system from a meter-based system to an app-based fare calculation system.