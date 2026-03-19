Suvarnabhumi Airport taxis begin stopping services amid fuel shortage

THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2026

Taxi drivers at Suvarnabhumi Airport, especially those taking longer trips, are cutting back operations as refuelling becomes increasingly difficult, raising concerns over fewer cars being available for passengers.

  • Taxis at Suvarnabhumi Airport, especially larger SUVs and vans, are beginning to suspend services due to a fuel shortage, not high prices.
  • Drivers are avoiding long-distance trips and adjusting service hours because they fear running out of fuel mid-journey and being unable to find a refill.
  • The Suvarnabhumi Taxi Coordination Association reports that the number of active taxis has already been reduced and is calling for government intervention to address the fuel availability issue.

Pallop Chayinthu, president of the Suvarnabhumi Taxi Coordination Association, said on Thursday (March 19) that taxis operating at Suvarnabhumi Airport, particularly large SUV and van-type taxis, had gradually begun suspending services because they were unable to obtain fuel, especially in cases where passengers requested long-distance trips.

Drivers feared they could run out of fuel mid-journey and be unable to refill, which could reduce the number of taxis available at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

At present, around 5,000-6,000 taxis at the airport are members of the association, but only 2,500 are actually in service.

The fuel shortage has already led some members to stop operating.

Those who still need to operate may have to reduce or adjust their service hours, such as working only in the morning, because fuel is harder to obtain in the evening.

They may also choose to serve only short-distance routes for fear of running out of fuel and being unable to refill.

At present, taxis are being affected not by high fuel prices but by fuel shortages and the inability to obtain refills.

He said he wanted the government to step in and help, but they would likely have to wait until a fully empowered government officially takes office.

The association is preparing to submit several proposals to the government for assistance, including a request to change the fare collection system from a meter-based system to an app-based fare calculation system.

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