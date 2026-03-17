Energy Business chief apologises after fuel shortages at some stations, insists Thailand has 101 days of reserves

Sarawut Kaewtathip, director-general of the Department of Energy Business, on Tuesday apologised to the public—making a wai gesture—after confusion and disruption surrounding the latest briefing on Thailand’s energy situation. He stressed that Thailand still has fuel reserves for no fewer than 101 days.

He said authorities are urgently coordinating with refineries to ensure they do not halt operations, while working with the Interior Ministry, the Transport Ministry, the police and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to extend transport hours so fuel can be delivered to service stations more quickly. The department is also coordinating with the Commerce Ministry to help prevent stockpiling.

“I would like to inform the public that we still have sufficient reserves in the country, and I ask everyone to please carry on with daily life as normal,” he said.