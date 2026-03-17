Government to Adjust Diesel Price Cap Amid Fuel Subsidy Pressures

The government confirms a diesel price increase of no more than 1 baht per litre, effective 18 March, with a new cap set at 33 baht to manage subsidies.

The Thai government is set to raise the domestic retail price of diesel starting Wednesday, 18 March, as it adjusts the existing price-fixing ceiling to manage national energy funds.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed that the new price ceiling for diesel will be set at 33 baht per litre, an increase from the previous cap of 29.94 baht.

Phiphat reassured the public that the immediate price adjustment on 18 March would be incremental, rising by no more than 1 baht per litre.

He further noted that the new 33-baht ceiling remains lower than the nearly 35-baht level reached under the previous administration.

Addressing concerns regarding recent fuel shortages at some petrol stations, the Minister stated that a high-level meeting led by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was held on 16 March.

