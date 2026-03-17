Oil prices rebound amid extreme volatility from Iran war

Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday morning after a sharp decline the previous day, as investors reassessed the impact of the Iran conflict on global crude supply.

According to Bloomberg, prices rose on March 17, 2026, after dropping more than 5% on Monday, as markets weighed threats to Middle Eastern supply alongside signs that additional crude could enter the market.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at around $95 per barrel, while Brent crude remained above $100 for a third consecutive day.

Prices had fallen earlier as the US Department of Energy prepared to release the first tranche of emergency crude reserves, while the International Energy Agency (IEA) signalled that further stockpiles could be tapped.

Iran has stepped up attacks on regional energy infrastructure, including a drone strike on a major natural gas field in the United Arab Emirates.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump said Washington was “hammering” Iran’s military capability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor that has been effectively closed since the war began late last month.

Trump also warned of expanding strikes on Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export hub, after US forces targeted military sites there over the weekend while avoiding energy infrastructure.