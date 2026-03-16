UAE’s Fujairah port hit by drone attack, oil loading suspended

Reuters reported that Fujairah, on the Gulf of Oman just outside the Strait of Hormuz, is a key outlet for around 1 million barrels per day of the United Arab Emirates’ Murban crude, equivalent to roughly 1% of global demand.
The Fujairah government media office said civil defence teams were working to bring the blaze under control after a drone strike hit the emirate’s petroleum industrial zone, adding that no casualties had been reported.
The suspension marks the second major disruption at the vital bunkering hub in recent days. Fujairah had only resumed operations on Sunday (March 15) after a separate drone strike over the weekend forced an earlier halt.
The attacks come as the ongoing war involving the United States and Israel against Iran continues to severely disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that normally handles about a fifth of the world’s oil supply.