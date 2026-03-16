UAE’s Fujairah port hit by drone attack, oil loading suspended

Reuters reported that Fujairah, on the Gulf of Oman just outside the Strait of Hormuz, is a key outlet for around 1 million barrels per day of the United Arab Emirates’ Murban crude, equivalent to roughly 1% of global demand.

The Fujairah government media office said civil defence teams were working to bring the blaze under control after a drone strike hit the emirate’s petroleum industrial zone, adding that no casualties had been reported.