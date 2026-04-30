Thai iced tea cracks world top 10 in TasteAtlas non-alcoholic drinks ranking

Thai iced tea has been named one of the world’s top 10 non-alcoholic beverages, with TasteAtlas ranking the Thai favourite ninth in its latest global list.
Known locally as cha yen, Thai iced tea was recognised alongside several well-known drinks from Colombia, Mexico, India, Cuba, Greece and Japan. TasteAtlas’ ranking page, last updated on April 30, 2026, places Thai Iced Tea at No.9 with a 4.3 rating.
The list was led by Lulada from Colombia, followed by Aguas Frescas from Mexico, Mango Lassi from India, Chai Masala from India and Maghrebi Mint Tea from the Maghreb region. Thai Iced Tea ranked ahead of Japan’s Hojicha, which completed the top 10.
The ranking highlights the continued global appeal of Thai iced tea, a drink widely served by street vendors, cafes and Thai restaurants both in Thailand and overseas.
TasteAtlas describes authentic Thai iced tea as a combination of strong black tea, condensed or evaporated milk, sugar and spices served over crushed ice. Traditional versions may use loose-leaf black teas such as Assam, Ceylon or Keemun, with additions such as tamarind, anise or cardamom.
Modern street and restaurant versions are often associated with a distinctive orange colour, helping make the drink instantly recognisable to international consumers. Its sweet, creamy flavour has also helped cha yen become one of Thailand’s most familiar beverage exports.
Thai iced tea also topped TasteAtlas’ Southeast Asian non-alcoholic beverage ranking, ahead of Vietnamese Iced Coffee and Malaysia’s Teh Tarik. The Southeast Asia list, last updated on April 29, 2026, gave Thai Iced Tea a 4.3 rating.
The result reinforces the drink’s status as a regional standout at a time when Thai food and beverages are increasingly used to promote tourism, culture and soft power.
TasteAtlas said its global non-alcoholic beverage ranking was based on audience ratings, with mechanisms used to identify genuine users and filter out unreliable ratings. For the list up to April 30, 2026, the platform recorded 20,982 ratings, of which 13,463 were recognised as legitimate.
The recognition adds to Thailand’s growing list of internationally popular food and drink items, with Thai iced tea now standing alongside global favourites such as mango lassi, chai masala, aguas frescas and café Cubano.