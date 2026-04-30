Thai iced tea cracks world top 10 in TasteAtlas non-alcoholic drinks ranking

Thai iced tea gains global recognition

Thai iced tea has been named one of the world’s top 10 non-alcoholic beverages, with TasteAtlas ranking the Thai favourite ninth in its latest global list.

Known locally as cha yen, Thai iced tea was recognised alongside several well-known drinks from Colombia, Mexico, India, Cuba, Greece and Japan. TasteAtlas’ ranking page, last updated on April 30, 2026, places Thai Iced Tea at No.9 with a 4.3 rating.

Creamy Thai drink joins global top 10

The list was led by Lulada from Colombia, followed by Aguas Frescas from Mexico, Mango Lassi from India, Chai Masala from India and Maghrebi Mint Tea from the Maghreb region. Thai Iced Tea ranked ahead of Japan’s Hojicha, which completed the top 10.