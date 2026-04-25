Giants and looping rhythms light up Singapore’s Esplanade





After attending the Wednesday preview, surrounded by delighted children and visibly satisfied parents, I found myself booking an appointment for Botox. I simply could not stop smiling—and the wrinkles were beginning to show.

Running concurrently at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre at “The Durian”—the affectionate nickname Singaporeans have given their national performing arts centre—is Belgian choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s seminal work “Fase, Four Movements to the Music of Steve Reich,” coincidentally also from 1982. The piece is presented as part of the inaugural edition of Esplanade’s da:ns focus series, titled “On Loop.”

Set against a white backdrop on a bare stage, two dancers perform four sections: the duet “Piano Phase”, the duet “Come Out”, the solo “Violin Phase,” and the duet “Clapping Music” —all named after American pioneer of minimal music Steve Reich’s compositions from the 1960s and 1970s. Performed with striking energy and vitality, the dancers’ musicality is so precise it feels as though the music were composed specifically for De Keersmaeker’s choreography.

Built on repetition, variation, and angular movement, with intricate shifts in speed and rhythm, “Fase” demands extraordinary concentration and precision. Rosas company dancers namely Japanese dancer Yuika Hashimoto and French dancer Laura Bachman rise fully to the challenge, never faltering. In a work that asks the audience to focus closely—to observe how difference emerges from similarity—lighting designer Rémon Fromont plays a crucial role, articulating space and punctuating the choreography with remarkable clarity.





Some audience members may wonder why the Esplanade, long known for co‑commissioning new international works, is presenting this 2018 revival of such a widely referenced piece. Seventy minutes later, the answer becomes clear: this performance affirms that classics never die, that contemporary classics continue to resonate, and that in the performing arts, simplicity can be profoundly effective.





“The BFG” runs until May 9 at the Esplanade Theatre. Tickets start from SGD 48 (THB 1,218). More details: https://www.rsc.org.uk/the-bfg. To watch a trailer, https://youtu.be/Mc4hPXTh-tk

The final performance of “Fase, Four Movements to the Music of Steve Reich” at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre, Esplanade, is on Saturday, April 25. More details: https://www.rosas.be/en/news/687-flipping-the-hourglas. Three-minute trailer is at:

https://youtu.be/qwtGIBS7m6c?si=nAeHmbKFvYZdKFM4.

The “da:ns focus” series continues with “Ballet by the Bay”—featuring dancers from The Royal Ballet—in June, and turns toward Asian contemporary dance with “CAN – Connect Asia Now” in October.​ Details: www.esplanade.com/dans​ To book tickets, www.sistic.com.sg

Special thanks to Gina Koh of Esplanade–Theatres on the Bay for her assistance.

“The BFG” photo credit: Marc Brenner

“Fase Four Movements to the Music of Steve Reich” photo credit: AlvieAlive