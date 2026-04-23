XG’s The Core world tour heads to Thailand in July for a one-night show

Thailand has been selected as one of the stops on XG World Tour: The Core, the second world tour by XG (Xtraordinary Genes), a Japanese hip-hop and R&B girl group.

The seven members — Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya and Cocona — are ready to unleash their inner power as they embark on a new journey to promote their first full album, The Core – 核.

The tour made a strong start in Japan, where it drew a huge response and sold out in major cities including Yokohama, Osaka and Nagoya.

Promoter AEG Presents Asia, together with iMe Thailand, is set to give Thai fans the chance to see XG in person as the group brings its boundary-breaking performance style and imaginative stage production to the country.