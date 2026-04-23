XG’s The Core world tour heads to Thailand in July for a one-night show

Thailand has been selected as one of the stops on XG World Tour: The Core, the second world tour by XG (Xtraordinary Genes), a Japanese hip-hop and R&B girl group.
The seven members — Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya and Cocona — are ready to unleash their inner power as they embark on a new journey to promote their first full album, The Core – 核.
The tour made a strong start in Japan, where it drew a huge response and sold out in major cities including Yokohama, Osaka and Nagoya.
Promoter AEG Presents Asia, together with iMe Thailand, is set to give Thai fans the chance to see XG in person as the group brings its boundary-breaking performance style and imaginative stage production to the country.
XG World Tour: The Core in Bangkok will take place on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 7pm at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi.
Tickets start at 2,500 baht, with fans set to enjoy hit songs such as Left Right and Woke Up, as well as newer tracks including Hypnotize and Rock the Boat.
Fans will be able to secure seats early during the Alphaz Annual Premium/Standard and Monthly Paid Members presale on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, from 10am to 11.59pm.
The All Alphaz Members presale, including free members, will follow on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 10am to 11.59pm via the ThaiTicketMajor website. More details on the Alphaz pre-sale are available through XG’s official channels.
General ticket sales will begin on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10am via ThaiTicketMajor branches and website, or through the call centre at 02-262-3456.
Further updates are available via iMe Thailand’s Facebook and TikTok accounts, @imethailand, and on X and Instagram at @ime_th.
After Thailand, the tour will continue to SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, on July 22, 2026, before heading to Taipei Arena in Taipei, Taiwan, on October 17, 2026.
XG are an act that refuses to be confined by traditional labels or pre-set definitions. They channel the power and creativity rooted in each member’s inner “core”, continuously creating new culture without being bound by old conventions. Through that vision, they hope to inspire people of all ages around the world.
Back in 2024, the group launched its first world tour, XG 1st World Tour “The first Howl”, which ran for 47 shows across 35 cities and drew around 400,000 people. At the tour’s finale at Tokyo Dome on May 14, 2025, they captivated an audience of more than 50,000.
They also made waves at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2025, one of the biggest music festivals in the United States. XG was the only Japanese act on the line-up and performed as a headliner on the Sahara stage, earning widespread praise from media in Japan and overseas.
On January 23, 2026, XG released its first full album, The Core – 核, which successfully entered the top 100 of the US Billboard 200 albums chart. The group is now set to take this world tour onward to North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and other regions.