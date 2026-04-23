Department of Highways opens Nong Khai bypass for Thai-Lao trade

The Department of Highways (DOH) said that, through Highway Construction Office 2 and the Bureau of Bridge Construction, it has completed the Nong Khai eastern bypass highway project, with a total distance of more than 21.8 kilometres and a budget of THB2.893 billion.

The route has now been opened for travel between Udon Thani, Nong Khai and Bueng Kan without passing through the town centre, cutting travel time and traffic congestion, improving people’s quality of life, supporting the economy, trade and tourism in the area, and tangibly strengthening economic connectivity between Thailand and Lao PDR.

This full opening is intended to improve the efficiency of travel and transport in Nong Khai province.