Transport Co readies for 120,000 daily Songkran travellers

Transport Co Ltd expects the post-Songkran travel rush to reach up to 120,000 passengers per day between April 15 and 19, as people gradually return to Bangkok after the holiday, with additional bus services deployed to meet demand.
Athawit Rakjamroon, president of Transport Co Ltd, said on April 15 that the company anticipates 110,000 to 120,000 passengers daily on both inbound and outbound journeys, supported by around 6,000 to 7,000 bus trips per day operated by the company and its partners.
To cope with the surge, Transport Co Ltd has instructed bus terminals nationwide to prepare sufficient vehicles and staff, particularly at provincial departure points, to ensure that passengers returning to Bangkok can travel safely and efficiently.
Transport figures from April 14 showed 51,213 passengers travelling back to Bangkok and 47,238 outbound passengers, totalling 98,451. Bus operations included 3,089 inbound trips and 2,973 outbound trips, for a combined 6,062 trips.
The company has also arranged four free shuttle buses to connect Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal with BTS Mo Chit and Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal (Gate 2). The service operates from April 15 to 20 between 4am and 7am, with pick-up and drop-off at the flagpole area in front of the terminal.
The shuttle service is aimed at easing congestion and helping passengers transfer to Bangkok’s main mass transit systems.
Additional support is being provided through Bangkok Mass Transit Authority buses and electric buses operated by Thai Smile Bus, covering 22 routes from Mo Chit 2 to various parts of the capital. Taxis have also been arranged to facilitate onward travel.
Athawit said bus operations had been managed effectively, with sufficient capacity and no passengers left stranded during the peak travel period so far.
Passengers can check travel information and book tickets via the company’s website, E-ticket application, social media channels, ticket counters nationwide or by calling 02-936-3660.