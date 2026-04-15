Transport Co readies for 120,000 daily Songkran travellers

Transport Co Ltd expects the post-Songkran travel rush to reach up to 120,000 passengers per day between April 15 and 19, as people gradually return to Bangkok after the holiday, with additional bus services deployed to meet demand.

Athawit Rakjamroon, president of Transport Co Ltd, said on April 15 that the company anticipates 110,000 to 120,000 passengers daily on both inbound and outbound journeys, supported by around 6,000 to 7,000 bus trips per day operated by the company and its partners.

Extra buses deployed to meet surge in demand

To cope with the surge, Transport Co Ltd has instructed bus terminals nationwide to prepare sufficient vehicles and staff, particularly at provincial departure points, to ensure that passengers returning to Bangkok can travel safely and efficiently.