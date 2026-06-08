Anutin arrives in Hanoi to advance Thai–Vietnam trade, investment and ASEAN cooperation

Ceremonial programme and leader-level talks

In the afternoon, Anutin is due to lay wreaths at the Bac Son Monument to Heroic Martyrs and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum before attending the official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace of Vietnam.

The key itinerary includes a plenary meeting between Thai and Vietnamese leaders, with talks expected to cover economic cooperation, infrastructure connectivity, tourism, food security, energy and cooperation under the ASEAN framework.

Anutin is also scheduled to meet the President of Vietnam’s National Assembly and attend a dinner hosted by Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Visit builds on To Lam’s Bangkok trip

Anutin’s Hanoi trip comes less than two weeks after To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President of Vietnam, paid an official visit to Thailand from May 27–29, 2026. The visit was To Lam’s first to an ASEAN country in his current capacity and took place as Thailand and Vietnam mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, established on August 6, 1976.

During the Bangkok visit, To Lam held talks with Anutin, attended the Vietnam–Thailand Business Forum, witnessed exchanges of cooperation documents and joined the launch of the logo marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

At the May 28 business forum in Bangkok, To Lam and Anutin appeared alongside senior officials and nearly 700 representatives from Vietnamese and Thai businesses. The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of 17 strategic memoranda of understanding, while both sides continued to work towards a bilateral trade target of US$25 billion.

ASEAN forum and investment push on June 9

On June 9, Anutin is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum, a regional platform for exchanging views on ASEAN’s future amid geopolitical shifts, digital transformation and non-traditional security challenges.

This year’s forum is held under the theme “Shaping a Shared Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred Development”, with discussions focused on ASEAN resilience, new growth models, emerging technologies and inclusive regional cooperation.

Anutin is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on To Lam to discuss policy-level cooperation and further strengthen bilateral relations, before attending a luncheon hosted by the Vietnamese leader.

Later in the day, Anutin will attend the Thailand–Vietnam Investment and Business Forum, organised by the Board of Investment, to promote trade, investment and networking between Thai and Vietnamese businesses. He is also set to meet key Vietnamese investors and private-sector executives to explore new economic opportunities between the two countries.