A Legacy of Limitless Grace: How Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s Royal Rescue Dogs Redefined Compassion

Following the peaceful passing of the beloved Princess, we look back at the canine companions who found sanctuary within Her Royal Highness’s heart.

In the wake of the profoundly sorrowful passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, the Kingdom of Thailand unites in mourning a royal life defined by duty, humility, and an extraordinary capacity for empathy.

Whilst Her Royal Highness’s formidable contributions to judicial reform and international diplomacy are well-documented, her private life revealed an equally magnificent grace. Reporting for Krungthep Turakij, Warun Supakorn notes that behind the public profile was a remarkably down-to-earth demeanour, illuminated by a deep, lifelong devotion to animal welfare.

Through her personal actions, the Princess extended her protection to the country's most vulnerable creatures, welcoming numerous stray, abandoned, and disabled dogs into her household as cherished royal pets. These animals were not chosen for pedigree but for their need, granting them a new lease on life and a dignified sanctuary.

A systemic vision for animal welfare

In 2011, moved by the distressing plight of stray animals inside overcrowded municipal facilities, Her Royal Highness established the Friend of Dogs Network Project under the Royal Patronage.

The initiative originally sought to modernise stray dog management at the Prawet facility, but its vision quickly expanded into advocating for progressive animal rights legislation and fostering public education regarding responsible pet ownership.

