Northern and eastern Thailand face floods as hospitals stock supplies

Authorities have warned of heavy rain, flash floods, forest run-off and landslides across northern Thailand from August 1–3, while hospitals in risk areas have been instructed to maintain essential supplies for at least 72 hours.
The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Saturday that isolated heavy rain would continue as a monsoon trough lay across the upper North and upper Laos, while a moderate south-westerly monsoon covered the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
Residents were advised to remain alert to heavy and accumulated rainfall, particularly in foothill communities near waterways and in low-lying areas where flash floods and run-off could occur.
The Office of the National Water Resources’ regional office covering the North issued a three-day risk assessment for August 1–3, identifying districts expected to receive more than 90 millimetres of rain and areas forecast to record between 35 and 90 millimetres.
Three districts in Phetchabun — Lom Sak, Lom Kao and Khao Kho — were placed in the highest accumulated-rainfall category, with more than 200 millimetres forecast over the three days.
Areas classified as orange, indicating more than 90 millimetres of forecast rainfall, were:
Yellow-level areas, where rainfall of 35–90 millimetres was forecast, were:
Orange-level areas forecast to receive more than 90 millimetres were:
Yellow-level areas were:
Orange-level areas were:
Yellow-level areas were:
For the three-day period, Lom Sak, Lom Kao and Khao Kho in Phetchabun were placed at red level, with accumulated rainfall expected to exceed 200 millimetres.
Orange-level accumulated rainfall of 150–200 millimetres was forecast in:
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation was monitoring heavy rain, flash floods and landslides while supporting affected provinces.
In Chiang Rai, overflowing waterways affected three districts, four subdistricts and four villages in Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Lao and Mae Sai.
About 50 homes were affected, while damage to agricultural land remained under assessment. The immediate situation had eased, but provincial authorities continued issuing alerts and keeping disaster-response machinery ready.
In Loei, officials used steel plates and large sandbags to seal drainage pipes in the Fak Loei community and Nong Ngu Lueam area of Loei municipality, preventing water from the Loei River from flowing back into inner areas.
Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre Region 14 in Udon Thani deployed a 14-inch water pump to accelerate drainage.
In Phetchabun, authorities reinforced vulnerable sections of the Pa Sak River flood barrier with sandbags and large bags. Personnel were assigned to maintain round-the-clock surveillance to protect the commercial area of Lom Sak municipality.
In Prachin Buri, water accumulated along about 200 metres of Soi 4/3 in Phong Somphung village, Tha Tum subdistrict of Si Maha Phot district.
Provincial disaster officials coordinated with the Tha Tum Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to install three three-inch pumps.
In Nan, a landslide blocked Highway 1256 on the Pua–Doi Phu Kha National Park–Bo Kluea route at kilometre marker 26.
A Bo Kluea Hospital ambulance using the road was trapped by the slide, but Phu Kha Subdistrict Administrative Organisation used a tractor to tow it from the area.
Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Somruek Chungsaman said floods remained active in Phayao and Yasothon, both classified as high-surveillance orange areas.
Although overall rainfall had declined, accumulated rain continued to create risks of forest run-off, landslides and standing water.
The main areas under surveillance included the North, upper Northeast, East and Ranong.
The ministry assessed that risks would remain stable or temporarily decrease from August 1–3, although saturated soil would continue to threaten mountainous areas.
Rainfall was expected to increase again from August 4–6, particularly in the upper Northeast, East and the western coast of the South.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea were also forecast to reach two to three metres from August 3–6.
The ministry warned that these conditions could affect medical facilities, emergency medical routes, patient transfers and vulnerable residents.
No hospitals had suspended services, and there had been no reported disruption to electricity, water or oxygen systems. No requests for support from the central government had been received.
The ministry ordered all provinces and health regions, particularly those facing elevated risk, to:
Health authorities in Phayao and Yasothon were monitoring medical facilities, vulnerable groups and access to communities affected by flooding.
Mountainous areas in the North were watching for damaged roads, landslides and possible sudden disruption to emergency medical and referral routes.
Chanthaburi, Trat and Ranong were monitoring health facilities near foothills and inter-district patient-transfer routes.
Authorities in the upper Northeast were focusing on dialysis patients, bedridden residents, oxygen users and people requiring uninterrupted medication as the risk of heavier rainfall returned.