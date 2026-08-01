Northern and eastern Thailand face floods as hospitals stock supplies

Risk shifts southwards on August 3

Orange-level areas were:

Nakhon Sawan: Takhli, Phaisali and Tak Fa

Phetchabun: Chon Daen, Lom Sak, Lom Kao, Wichian Buri, Si Thep, Nong Phai, Bueng Sam Phan and Khao Kho

Yellow-level areas were:

Chiang Rai: Mueang Chiang Rai, Chiang Khong, Thoeng, Phan, Mae Chan, Chiang Saen, Mae Sai, Phaya Mengrai, Wiang Kaen, Khun Tan, Mae Fah Luang and Mae Lao

Chiang Mai: Omkoi, Mae Wang, Mae On, Doi Lo, Chom Thong, Mae Chaem and San Kamphaeng

Mae Hong Son: Khun Yuam, Mae Sariang, Mae La Noi and Sop Moei

Nakhon Sawan: Mueang Nakhon Sawan, Nong Bua, Tha Tako and Phayuha Khiri

Kamphaeng Phet: Mueang Kamphaeng Phet, Phran Kratai and Kosamphi Nakhon

Tak: Mae Ramat, Tha Song Yang, Mae Sot, Phop Phra, Umphang and Wang Chao

Nan: Mae Charim, Pua, Tha Wang Pha, Wiang Sa, Thung Chang, Bo Kluea and Song Khwae

Phetchabun: Mueang Phetchabun, Nam Nao and Wang Pong

Phayao: Chun, Chiang Kham, Dok Khamtai, Pong and Phu Sang

Phitsanulok: Wang Thong and Noen Maprang

Lampang: Mueang Pan

Phichit: Dong Charoen

Loei: Phu Luang

Saraburi: Wang Muang

For the three-day period, Lom Sak, Lom Kao and Khao Kho in Phetchabun were placed at red level, with accumulated rainfall expected to exceed 200 millimetres.

Orange-level accumulated rainfall of 150–200 millimetres was forecast in:

Fang district, Chiang Mai

Phan district, Chiang Rai

Phaisali district, Nakhon Sawan

Umphang district, Tak

Wang Thong district, Phitsanulok

Nam Nao district, Phetchabun

Flood-response measures continue in five provinces

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation was monitoring heavy rain, flash floods and landslides while supporting affected provinces.

In Chiang Rai, overflowing waterways affected three districts, four subdistricts and four villages in Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Lao and Mae Sai.

About 50 homes were affected, while damage to agricultural land remained under assessment. The immediate situation had eased, but provincial authorities continued issuing alerts and keeping disaster-response machinery ready.

In Loei, officials used steel plates and large sandbags to seal drainage pipes in the Fak Loei community and Nong Ngu Lueam area of Loei municipality, preventing water from the Loei River from flowing back into inner areas.

Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre Region 14 in Udon Thani deployed a 14-inch water pump to accelerate drainage.

In Phetchabun, authorities reinforced vulnerable sections of the Pa Sak River flood barrier with sandbags and large bags. Personnel were assigned to maintain round-the-clock surveillance to protect the commercial area of Lom Sak municipality.

In Prachin Buri, water accumulated along about 200 metres of Soi 4/3 in Phong Somphung village, Tha Tum subdistrict of Si Maha Phot district.

Provincial disaster officials coordinated with the Tha Tum Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to install three three-inch pumps.

In Nan, a landslide blocked Highway 1256 on the Pua–Doi Phu Kha National Park–Bo Kluea route at kilometre marker 26.

A Bo Kluea Hospital ambulance using the road was trapped by the slide, but Phu Kha Subdistrict Administrative Organisation used a tractor to tow it from the area.

Health Ministry orders 72-hour reserves

Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Somruek Chungsaman said floods remained active in Phayao and Yasothon, both classified as high-surveillance orange areas.

Although overall rainfall had declined, accumulated rain continued to create risks of forest run-off, landslides and standing water.

The main areas under surveillance included the North, upper Northeast, East and Ranong.

The ministry assessed that risks would remain stable or temporarily decrease from August 1–3, although saturated soil would continue to threaten mountainous areas.

Rainfall was expected to increase again from August 4–6, particularly in the upper Northeast, East and the western coast of the South.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea were also forecast to reach two to three metres from August 3–6.

The ministry warned that these conditions could affect medical facilities, emergency medical routes, patient transfers and vulnerable residents.

No hospitals had suspended services, and there had been no reported disruption to electricity, water or oxygen systems. No requests for support from the central government had been received.

The ministry ordered all provinces and health regions, particularly those facing elevated risk, to:

Confirm the readiness of hospitals, primary and alternative emergency medical routes, backup electricity, fuel, water, oxygen, medicines, blood and medical supplies sufficient for at least 72 hours

Raise surveillance levels from August 3–4 and review contingency arrangements for essential services, patient referrals, disease-control teams, environmental-health teams and mental-health teams

Closely monitor vulnerable residents, including dialysis patients, bedridden people, oxygen users, pregnant women and patients requiring continuous medication

Risk areas begin health preparations

Health authorities in Phayao and Yasothon were monitoring medical facilities, vulnerable groups and access to communities affected by flooding.

Mountainous areas in the North were watching for damaged roads, landslides and possible sudden disruption to emergency medical and referral routes.

Chanthaburi, Trat and Ranong were monitoring health facilities near foothills and inter-district patient-transfer routes.

Authorities in the upper Northeast were focusing on dialysis patients, bedridden residents, oxygen users and people requiring uninterrupted medication as the risk of heavier rainfall returned.