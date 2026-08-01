Severe heat, water cuts deepen hardship in quake-hit Kumamoto

A volunteer centre opened on Saturday in Mashiki, where work began to remove household items damaged by the quake as part of recovery efforts. The towns of Kashima and Mifune also started seeking volunteer workers.



At the Aeon Mall Kumamoto shopping facility in Kashima, where an explosion occurred following the earthquake, police, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel completed their search for anyone who might have been trapped by noon Saturday. After cleaning debris, they concluded that no one was left behind at the site.



The earthquake struck at about 4.27pm Tuesday with its epicentre in the Kumamoto region, recording an intensity of up to 7 in the city of Uki and the town of Hikawa, and up to the upper 6 in the city of Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture's namesake capital, Kashima and elsewhere.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]



