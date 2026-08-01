Severe heat, water cuts deepen hardship in quake-hit Kumamoto

With the quake-hit areas marking their first weekend since the disaster, volunteer activities have begun in the town of Mashiki in Kumamoto.
The death toll from the quake, which registered a seismic intensity of up to 7, the highest on the Japanese scale, reached 36, including two deaths that may be linked to the disaster, according to the prefecture's disaster response headquarters.
The prefecture has confirmed the identities of 27 victims, and plans to release their names after obtaining the consent of the bereaved families.
As of 7pm Saturday (August 1), 9,045 people were staying at 218 evacuation centres across the prefecture.
While power has been largely restored, many residents have continued sleeping in their vehicles to escape the heat and use their cars' air conditioning.
The total number of damaged homes stands at 3,649, more than double the figure reported Friday. Of these, 181 were destroyed, and 225 were partially damaged.
The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast daily highs of at least 35 degrees Celsius through Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees or higher on Monday. It warned that dangerous heat would persist and urged residents to take precautions against heatstroke.
About 69,400 households remained without water, with no timetable for restoring service.
The disaster response headquarters has stepped up emergency water distribution by compiling information from national, prefectural, and municipal authorities to prioritise water-truck dispatches.
A volunteer centre opened on Saturday in Mashiki, where work began to remove household items damaged by the quake as part of recovery efforts. The towns of Kashima and Mifune also started seeking volunteer workers.
At the Aeon Mall Kumamoto shopping facility in Kashima, where an explosion occurred following the earthquake, police, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel completed their search for anyone who might have been trapped by noon Saturday. After cleaning debris, they concluded that no one was left behind at the site.
The earthquake struck at about 4.27pm Tuesday with its epicentre in the Kumamoto region, recording an intensity of up to 7 in the city of Uki and the town of Hikawa, and up to the upper 6 in the city of Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture's namesake capital, Kashima and elsewhere.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]