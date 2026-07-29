Ground in Kumamoto City moves 84 centimetres in Japan quake

The institution has set GPS-based control stations at around 1,300 locations nationwide to monitor crustal movements. During powerful earthquakes that struck the same prefecture in April 2016, the ground in the village of Minamiaso moved about 97 centimetres.

Following Tuesday's temblor, which registered a maximum intensity of 7, the highest level on the Japanese seismic scale, a control station in Yatsushiro recorded a ground shift of 87 centimetres and sank around 32 centimetres.