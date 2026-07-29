Thailand and Myanmar strengthen cooperation on narcotics control

Thailand has asked Myanmar to help locate major Thai drug fugitives and tighten oversight of precursor chemicals as both countries seek faster action against drug-production sites, Thai authorities reported.
The requests were raised during a July 25 visit to Myanmar by a delegation headed by Paiboon Khumchaya, a former general.
Its reported members included Thailand’s justice minister, a deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, senior Narcotics Suppression Bureau officials and representatives of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).
The group held morning talks in Naypyidaw with Myanmar Home Affairs Minister Lieutenant General Nyunt Win Swe.
Deputy Minister Major General Min Thu, Police Lieutenant General Myo Min Htike and officials from Myanmar’s anti-narcotics agencies also attended.
In the afternoon, the Thai delegation met U Soe Win, chairman of the Union Advisory Council, together with other council members.
Thailand sought assistance in finding and arresting major Thai drug fugitives thought to be hiding in Myanmar.
It also called for inspections to determine whether chemical precursors exported from Thailand, which could be used to produce drugs, were being properly utilised for industrial purposes.
The Thai side additionally urged Myanmar to stop the chemicals from being moved illegally through border routes for use in narcotics manufacturing.
According to the Thai account, Myanmar expressed readiness to cooperate with the proposals.
It asked Thailand to help develop the knowledge and operational capabilities of officials engaged in anti-narcotics work and to supply drug-testing equipment meeting international standards.
Both countries agreed to designate coordinators for information exchanges, closer liaison and close monitoring of anti-drug operations.
Myanmar’s government had not released an official statement on the discussions at the time of reporting.
Source: Eleven Myanmar